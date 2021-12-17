Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Draft Agreements on Russia-US-NATO Security Guarantees
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/maxwells-defense-questions-false-memory-expert-casting-doubt-on-possibly-corrupted-accusations-1091600671.html
Maxwell's Defense Questions 'False Memory' Expert, Casting Doubt on Possibly 'Corrupted' Accusations
Maxwell's Defense Questions 'False Memory' Expert, Casting Doubt on Possibly 'Corrupted' Accusations
Ghislaine Maxwell's defense team at her federal sex trafficking trial called its witnesses to the stand on Thursday, with a psychologist testifying that accusers’ memories can be corrupted overtime.
2021-12-17T11:12+0000
2021-12-17T11:12+0000
us
ghislaine maxwell
jeffrey epstein
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091078842_0:0:2730:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_fd1d3fa5e6cbbea45f1dd7ddae1081d3.jpg
Ghislaine Maxwell's defense team at her federal sex trafficking trial called its witnesses to the stand on Thursday, with a psychologist testifying that accusers’ memories can be corrupted overtime by outside information or “suggestion.” The defence is hoping to cast doubt on the accusations against Maxwell, charged with recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein to deflower. The tycoon’s longtime girlfriend and alleged “pimp” denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty. After the prosecution rested its case last Friday, calling 24 witnesses across 10 days of testimony, the defence team took over on Thursday. Dr Elizabeth Loftus, a psychology professor at the University of California, Irvine, told the courtroom that based on her research, people "can be subjected to post-event suggestion".According to Dr Loftus, memories have three phases: acquisition, when they are formed; retention, when the memory is kept; and retrieval, when someone asks for the memory to be recalled. The deliberate act of remembering something, according to the psychologist, can alter the memory itself. The expert claimed that extensive media coverage, such as the kind that allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell have received, can corrupt memories. "Emotion is no guarantee that you're dealing with an authentic memory," she said.Under subsequent cross-examination Loftus acknowledged that while "peripheral memories" pertaining to a traumatic event may be forgotten, the "core memories" of what happened may grow stronger. As many of the events described by Maxwell’s accusers took place in the 1990s, the defence, which argues that their client is being scapegoated for Epstein's actions, has emphasised the amount of time that has passed since then. Also on Thursday, the defence summoned Maxwell’s former assistant, Cimberly Espinosa, to testify about the time she spent working for the woman at Jeffrey Epstein's company in New York from 1996 to 2002. Espinosa recalled that "Jane," one of the four women who testified earlier that Maxwell had groomed them for sexual abuse, appeared to be "probably 18" when she met her. “Jane”, summoned earlier in the trial by the prosecution, had testified that Epstein sexually abused her in Palm Beach, Florida, and Manhattan when she was 14, 15 and 16 years old. Furthermore, she claimed that Maxwell participated in the abuse. According to the witness for the defence, Jeffrey Epstein treated “Jane” nicely, as far as she could see. Regarding the relationship between Maxwell and Epstein, Espinosa testified that it appeared to be a "little flirty". She suggested that in the early 2000s the two stopped travelling to and from the office together, and had possibly stopped dating. The assistant could not fault Ghislaine Maxwell’s treatment of her, praising her as “fair” and praised Epstein as “generous.” Espinosa testified she had not witnessed anything to suggest either Maxwell or Epstein had ever behaved inappropriately with underage girls. In another development on Thursday, the judge ruled that three potential defence witnesses who sought to testify anonymously or “under a pseudonym” because they "might get a lot of unwanted attention” will not be allowed to do so. The defence's case is expected to last several days, with closing arguments anticipated on 20 December. After that, the case goes before the jury, allowing it two days to deliberate ahead of the Christmas break. Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six federal charges: sex trafficking of minors, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three counts of conspiracy. Epstein, indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019, died in prison a month later, with the coroner ruling his death a suicide. Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire in July 2020. If convicted, the woman faces up to 80 years in prison.
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/second-week-of-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-scandal-trial-kicks-off-1091292250.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/ghislaine-maxwells-legal-team-to-call-35-witnesses-during-her-trial-1091501978.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091078842_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_24d9441b1e4b45c63fdf0095104530e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein

Maxwell's Defense Questions 'False Memory' Expert, Casting Doubt on Possibly 'Corrupted' Accusations

11:12 GMT 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGDefense lawyer Bobbi Sternheim points toward Ghislaine Maxwell during a pre-trial hearing on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021.
Defense lawyer Bobbi Sternheim points toward Ghislaine Maxwell during a pre-trial hearing on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers had reportedly teased “surprising revelations” in a "shocking" defence case ahead of a resumption of the disgraced British socialite’s trial in New York. Earlier, the prosecution rested their case on 10 December, referring to Maxwell as a “partner in crime" of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Ghislaine Maxwell's defense team at her federal sex trafficking trial called its witnesses to the stand on Thursday, with a psychologist testifying that accusers’ memories can be corrupted overtime by outside information or “suggestion.”
The defence is hoping to cast doubt on the accusations against Maxwell, charged with recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein to deflower. The tycoon’s longtime girlfriend and alleged “pimp” denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
After the prosecution rested its case last Friday, calling 24 witnesses across 10 days of testimony, the defence team took over on Thursday. Dr Elizabeth Loftus, a psychology professor at the University of California, Irvine, told the courtroom that based on her research, people "can be subjected to post-event suggestion".
According to Dr Loftus, memories have three phases: acquisition, when they are formed; retention, when the memory is kept; and retrieval, when someone asks for the memory to be recalled. The deliberate act of remembering something, according to the psychologist, can alter the memory itself.
"[Memory] doesn't work like a recording device. We are actually constructing our memories while we retrieve memories," said Loftus, who previously appeared as a defence expert for Harvey Weinstein, Robert Durst, OJ Simpson, and Ted Bundy.
The expert claimed that extensive media coverage, such as the kind that allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell have received, can corrupt memories. "Emotion is no guarantee that you're dealing with an authentic memory," she said.
Under subsequent cross-examination Loftus acknowledged that while "peripheral memories" pertaining to a traumatic event may be forgotten, the "core memories" of what happened may grow stronger.
As many of the events described by Maxwell’s accusers took place in the 1990s, the defence, which argues that their client is being scapegoated for Epstein's actions, has emphasised the amount of time that has passed since then.
Also on Thursday, the defence summoned Maxwell’s former assistant, Cimberly Espinosa, to testify about the time she spent working for the woman at Jeffrey Epstein's company in New York from 1996 to 2002.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, enters the court with U.S. court marshalls during her trial in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
Second Week of Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Scandal Trial Kicks Off
6 December, 16:14 GMT
Espinosa recalled that "Jane," one of the four women who testified earlier that Maxwell had groomed them for sexual abuse, appeared to be "probably 18" when she met her. “Jane”, summoned earlier in the trial by the prosecution, had testified that Epstein sexually abused her in Palm Beach, Florida, and Manhattan when she was 14, 15 and 16 years old. Furthermore, she claimed that Maxwell participated in the abuse.
According to the witness for the defence, Jeffrey Epstein treated “Jane” nicely, as far as she could see. Regarding the relationship between Maxwell and Epstein, Espinosa testified that it appeared to be a "little flirty". She suggested that in the early 2000s the two stopped travelling to and from the office together, and had possibly stopped dating.
© AFP 2021 / JOHANNES EISELE(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 02, 2020 acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a press conference in New York City
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 02, 2020 acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a press conference in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 02, 2020 acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a press conference in New York City
© AFP 2021 / JOHANNES EISELE
The assistant could not fault Ghislaine Maxwell’s treatment of her, praising her as “fair” and praised Epstein as “generous.” Espinosa testified she had not witnessed anything to suggest either Maxwell or Epstein had ever behaved inappropriately with underage girls.
Ghislaine Maxwell listens as defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim gives her opening statement at the start of Maxwell's trial on charges of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
Ghislaine Maxwell's Legal Team 'to Call 35 Witnesses' During Her Trial
14 December, 07:11 GMT
In another development on Thursday, the judge ruled that three potential defence witnesses who sought to testify anonymously or “under a pseudonym” because they "might get a lot of unwanted attention” will not be allowed to do so.
The defence's case is expected to last several days, with closing arguments anticipated on 20 December. After that, the case goes before the jury, allowing it two days to deliberate ahead of the Christmas break.
© AFP 2021 / ROB KIMNEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City
© AFP 2021 / ROB KIM
Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six federal charges: sex trafficking of minors, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three counts of conspiracy. Epstein, indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019, died in prison a month later, with the coroner ruling his death a suicide. Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire in July 2020. If convicted, the woman faces up to 80 years in prison.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:21 GMTFrench Ethical Committee Backs Vaccination for Children Aged 5-11 for 'Benefit of Child'
11:14 GMTHuntsman Spider Interrupts Health Minister's COVID Briefing in Australia - Video
11:12 GMTFrance Makes Veiled Attack on AUKUS, Saying Australia 'Gives Up Responsibility' of Own Security
11:12 GMTMaxwell's Defense Questions 'False Memory' Expert, Casting Doubt on Possibly 'Corrupted' Accusations
11:06 GMTChris Noth Viral Ad Axed by Peloton as Actor Faces Sexual Assault Allegations
10:56 GMT'Unmatched, Unprecedented': Fans Hail Roger Federer as Swiss Wins Record-Extending 40th ATP Award
10:47 GMTHalf a Year After The Establishment of a Government in Israel, Tweeps Vent Anger at Its Policies
10:44 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Publishes Detailed Proposal for New Russia-NATO Security Treaty
10:33 GMTAftermath of Building Fire in Osaka, Japan as Dozens Feared Dead
10:29 GMTBelarusian Border Committee Says Polish Soldier Seeking Political Asylum
10:16 GMTIndian Government Urged to Set up Alternative to SWIFT Payment System Over US Misuse
10:11 GMTSweden’s Top Commander Urges US to Beef Up Military ‘Footprint’ in Europe to Counter Russia
10:11 GMTFlynn's Relatives Allowed to Proceed With CNN Suit Over 'False Light' Reports Linking Them to QAnon
10:11 GMTRussian Regulator Demands YouTube to Immediately Restore Access to RT auf Sendung Channel
10:06 GMTFrance Ready to Provide Additional Rafale Jet to India, Defence Minister Parly Says
10:01 GMTPutin Congratulates Pope on His 85th Birthday
09:39 GMTUS Schools Cancel Classes on 17 Dec Over Threats of Bombings, Shooting on TikTok
09:23 GMTDemonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections
08:46 GMT'Should I Add My IMDb Link to Bio?' Priyanka Chopra Slams Media For Calling Her 'Wife of Nick Jonas'
08:44 GMTFrance Plans to Seek Progress Within Normandy Format on Ukrainian Issue, Macron Says