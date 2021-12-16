Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/nato-says-ready-to-work-on-confidence-making-measures-if-russia-takes-de-escalation-steps-1091583757.html
NATO Says Ready to Take 'Confidence-Building Measures' if Russia Makes De-Escalation Steps
NATO Says Ready to Take 'Confidence-Building Measures' if Russia Makes De-Escalation Steps
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization said on Thursday that it had received security proposals from Russia intended to reduce tensions with the bloc, but NATO has its own security concerns as well, which Moscow must respect.
2021-12-16T21:45+0000
2021-12-16T22:44+0000
russia
europe
de-escalation
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090007287_0:525:2042:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_6154affac67306a287c68ad168de7e53.jpg
"We are gravely concerned by the substantial, unprovoked, and unjustified Russian military build-up on the borders of Ukraine in recent months, and reject the false Russian claims of Ukrainian and NATO provocations," the Brussels-based alliance said on Thursday. "We call on Russia to immediately de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities.""We are ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia. We reiterate our long-standing invitation to Russia for a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in the near future. We are aware of Russia’s recent European security proposals. We are clear that any dialogue with Russia would have to proceed on the basis of reciprocity, address NATO’s concerns about Russia’s actions, be based on the core principles and foundational documents of European security, and take place in consultation with NATO’s European Partners," the statement continued.The Western powers have postured as ready to take severe measures against Russia in recent weeks due to an alleged "buildup" of Russian troops in southern Russia, which NATO and the Western media have fretted may be a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine. However, while the US and UK have led the charge in promising to sanction Russia, major European Union powers like France, Germany, Italy and Spain - all members of NATO as well - reportedly oppose such a plan, preferring diplomacy over muscle-flexing.Some of the US and UK's promised responses include excluding Russia from the SWIFT bank transfer system, urging Germany to close the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that comes from Russia, and the further buildup of NATO forces in the alliance's eastern flank nations, several of which border or are close to Russian territory.US President Joe Biden has made clear his administration rejects Moscow's red lines, even while drawing its own in the region. Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Brussels to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Zelenskyy said earlier this year that Ukraine's accession to NATO is the only thing that can create peace in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where Russian-speaking minorities have defended their autonomy and minority rights from Kiev since 2014 in a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people.
Never trust them, act like worst scenario. They created this mess and now they still call for Russia to back off? I'd love to see Russia aircraft near US air space, and how zios would react.
3
It's the old hackneyed propaganda lie based on completely reversing the truth. NATO has credibility?🤣
3
9
russia
europe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090007287_0:255:2043:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_30312fdbe6c70d898f76f9c38bd58a2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, europe, de-escalation, nato

NATO Says Ready to Take 'Confidence-Building Measures' if Russia Makes De-Escalation Steps

21:45 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 22:44 GMT 16.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Vladimir TrefilovRussian and NATO flags
Russian and NATO flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance said on Thursday evening that it had received security proposals from Russia intended to reduce tensions with the bloc, but that NATO has its own security concerns as well, which Moscow must respect.
"We are gravely concerned by the substantial, unprovoked, and unjustified Russian military build-up on the borders of Ukraine in recent months, and reject the false Russian claims of Ukrainian and NATO provocations," the Brussels-based alliance said on Thursday. "We call on Russia to immediately de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities."
"We are ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia. We reiterate our long-standing invitation to Russia for a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in the near future. We are aware of Russia’s recent European security proposals. We are clear that any dialogue with Russia would have to proceed on the basis of reciprocity, address NATO’s concerns about Russia’s actions, be based on the core principles and foundational documents of European security, and take place in consultation with NATO’s European Partners," the statement continued.

"Should Russia take concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are prepared to work on strengthening confidence-building measures," the alliance further added, noting that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) "is also a relevant platform."

The Western powers have postured as ready to take severe measures against Russia in recent weeks due to an alleged "buildup" of Russian troops in southern Russia, which NATO and the Western media have fretted may be a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine. However, while the US and UK have led the charge in promising to sanction Russia, major European Union powers like France, Germany, Italy and Spain - all members of NATO as well - reportedly oppose such a plan, preferring diplomacy over muscle-flexing.
Some of the US and UK's promised responses include excluding Russia from the SWIFT bank transfer system, urging Germany to close the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that comes from Russia, and the further buildup of NATO forces in the alliance's eastern flank nations, several of which border or are close to Russian territory.
Moscow has made clear it has no intention of invading Ukraine, but also said that it has red lines concerning NATO's relationship with the Eastern European nation, including the positioning of offensive weapons there and the eastern expansion of NATO, especially if Kiev were admitted to the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to NATO that these red lines be turned into security guarantees in order to reduce regional tensions.
US President Joe Biden has made clear his administration rejects Moscow's red lines, even while drawing its own in the region. Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Brussels to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Zelenskyy said earlier this year that Ukraine's accession to NATO is the only thing that can create peace in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where Russian-speaking minorities have defended their autonomy and minority rights from Kiev since 2014 in a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people.
378012
Discuss
Popular comments
Never trust them, act like worst scenario. They created this mess and now they still call for Russia to back off? I'd love to see Russia aircraft near US air space, and how zios would react.
Joy boy
17 December, 01:05 GMT3
000000
It's the old hackneyed propaganda lie based on completely reversing the truth. NATO has credibility?🤣
Roger Misso
17 December, 01:12 GMT3
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:07 GMTFourteen House Republican Members Press New Twitter CEO on Chinese Propaganda
23:00 GMTBiden Admin. Calls Off Settlement Talks for Separated Migrant Families
22:55 GMTKim Kardashian Says She Regrets Asking Ye Not to Wear MAGA Cap
22:53 GMTEx-US Contractor Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Provide Classified Info to Russian Gov't
22:44 GMT'Right Clicked It': Netizens Furious Over Late Stan Lee's Twitter Promoting NFTs of Himself
22:35 GMTRussia Developing New Hypersonic Strategic Systems, Strategic Missile Forces Announce
21:45 GMTNATO Says Ready to Take 'Confidence-Building Measures' if Russia Makes De-Escalation Steps
21:24 GMTMeta Says Banned 7 'Surveillance-for-Hire' Firms Spying on 50,000 Users Worldwide
21:14 GMTSpain’s Higher Education Minister Resigns Amid Protests Over University Reform - Reports
21:04 GMTDPRK Prohibits Alcohol, Laughing & Leisure Activities on Kim Jong-Il's Death Anniversary - Report
20:54 GMTSenate-Passed Defense Bill Includes Funds for New Agency Aimed at Probing UFO Sightings - Report
20:34 GMTDems Hold Closed-Door Meetings on Reforming Filibuster Amid Sinema, Manchin Obstruction
19:34 GMTIsrael's F-16s Strike 8 Missiles at ​​Damascus Airport, 1 Person Killed - Russian Military
19:11 GMT'Made in China': Elon Musk Lookalike Wows Social Media, Sparks Concerns About Deepfake
19:07 GMTKentucky Tornado Death Toll Rises to 75, Number of Missing Down to 16
19:05 GMTUS Air Force Permanently Deploys First F-35s in Europe in Response to ‘Resurgent Russia’
19:02 GMTYe Wants to Turn All His Homes Into Churches, Says 'Ultimate Good Life is Simpler'
19:01 GMTRussian Envoy: Extension of Certification Period for Nord Stream 2 'Political'
18:59 GMTUS Senate Passes Final Version of Uyghur Protection Bill, Sends to Biden for Signature
18:58 GMTAunt, Mother, Rainbow: BoJo's Newborn Daughter's Name & Its Origins Revealed