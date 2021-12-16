https://sputniknews.com/20211216/nato-chief-stoltenberg-and-ukraines-president-zelensky-hold-joint-press-conference-1091563750.html

NATO Chief Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Zelensky Hold Joint Press Conference

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels to participate in the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit and to meet with NATO President Jens Stoltenberg. 16.12.2021, Sputnik International

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are holding a joint press conference following their meeting in Brussels.The meeting was focused on the ongoing tensions between Kiev and Moscow, amid claims and counter-claims of a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine. Discussions were also expected to include Ukraine’s partnership with NATO and the alliance’s expansion into Eastern Europe.Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by Western claims of an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and MSM reports about Moscow's "invasion" plans. Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it has deemed a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory and at its own discretion.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Brian Oreily NATO wants a new cold war to justify its existence. The US is doing it for political points at home and a new cold war. 0

anne00marie Have NATO and the Comedian ever heard of the Minsk II Agreement, backed by the UNSC? Have NATO and the Comedian got any recollection of 2014 and NATO Forces stuck in the cauldrons or perishing over at Donetsk Airport? The NATO leader, who is a politician who could not get a return vote from a non-nuclear nation, who is desperate to kick start either a hypersonic (one way as only one nation in the fight has hypersonics in working order) or a thermo-nuclear war that will wipe out the planet. Including them and their families. 0

