https://sputniknews.com/20211216/illegal-us-garrison-in-southern-syria-reportedly-attacked-by-drones-1091570959.html

Illegal US Garrison in Southern Syria Reportedly Attacked by Drones

Illegal US Garrison in Southern Syria Reportedly Attacked by Drones

The Pentagon has maintained an illegal outpost on the Syrian border with Iraq and Jordan since 2016.

2021-12-16T11:07+0000

2021-12-16T11:07+0000

2021-12-16T11:59+0000

united states

attack

drone

syria

al-tanf

us garrison

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083260552_0:97:3073:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_a75bd0e34be2f9c5803320460816181a.jpg

The US military has reported downing a small drone believed to be ‘threatening’ forces at the Al-Tanf garrison in southern Syria, with a second drone reportedly flying away.The military did not elaborate on the nature of the threat posed by the drones, and whether or not they carried any explosives or other weapons. Urban indicated that that no casualties or damage to the base were caused by the attempted incursion.Tuesday’s incident is the latest suspected attempted attack on the Al-Tanf garrison. Earlier this month, Syrian media reported that multiple blasts were heard inside the base in a separate incident. In recent months, the Pentagon has reported on multiple “deliberate and coordinated” efforts to attack the base using drones and rockets. A 20 October attack reportedly inflicted major damage to the facility, although no casualties were caused.The Al-Tanf garrison is situated in southern Syria near the Arab Republic’s border with Iraq and Jordan along the strategic M2 Baghdad-Damascus Highway. It has been occupied by US forces since 2016. Since that time, Syria and its allies have repeatedly demanded that Washington pull out of the illegal outpost, and accused Washington of using the facility to retrain ‘former’ terrorist fighters to continue their fight against the Damascus government.The illegal US presence at Al-Tanf is complemented by the occupation of wide swathes of oil, gas and food-rich areas in the country’s northeast, to the east of the Euphrates River, where US troops operate alongside their Syrian Kurdish allies, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces. Syrian President Bashar Assad and other officials have repeatedly accused the United States of deliberately holding on to these areas to complicate the Middle Eastern nation’s rebuild from the war, and charged Washington with illegally smuggling oil and food out of the areas it occupies. The US government has denied the charges. * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/axis-of-resistance-killed-us-israeli-commanders-in-revenge-for-soleimanis-assassination---report-1089285587.html

https://sputniknews.com/20200825/us-benefits-from-terrorist-efforts-to-disrupt-syrias-reconstruction-russian-mod-says-1080273668.html

ECO Erase these bastards the sooner, the better 1

vot tak The israeloamericans have no legal business in Syria and are breaking international law with their terrorist war of aggression there. Their forces and facilities are a legitimate target for just about anybody there who wants to attack them. 0

2

al-tanf

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

united states, attack, drone, syria, al-tanf, us garrison