https://sputniknews.com/20210922/axis-of-resistance-killed-us-israeli-commanders-in-revenge-for-soleimanis-assassination---report-1089285587.html

Axis of Resistance Killed US, Israeli Commanders in Revenge for Soleimani's Assassination - Report

Axis of Resistance Killed US, Israeli Commanders in Revenge for Soleimani's Assassination - Report

General Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, along with al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq's Hashd... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-22T03:07+0000

2021-09-22T03:07+0000

2021-09-22T03:07+0000

iran

general soleimani

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

iran’s revolutionary guards (irgc)

qasem soleimani

us-iran crisis after soleimani assassination, missile attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081104413_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_ede99cd215b030aa8ad3471065b982d7.jpg

The Axis of Resistance carried out attacks against two American and Israeli officers in reprisal for the assassination of prominent commanders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, The Cradle news outlet reported on Monday. Two high-ranking American and Israeli officers were killed in summer in a military operation in Erbil, northern Iraq, according to a senior security source within the Middle Eastern alliance, cited in the report.Willis died in a non-combat event at Qatar's Al-Udeid base, according to the Pentagon's statement in late June, which did not provide any further information on the cause of death. He was the commander of the 210th Red Horse Squadron, a 130-member unit that "provides civil engineering with rapid response capabilities to conduct operations in remote, high threat environments," according to the Stars and Stripes, an official military newspaper.Asman, in his turn, died on July 1 “after collapsing during fitness training at a military base in central Israel,” according to Israeli media reports. During his 25-year career, he saw active military service in Lebanon and Gaza, among other places.According to The Cradle's report, in 2021, at least two separate attacks in Iraq targeted the Israeli espionage service Mossad, and it is unknown who performed the attacks. After Israel's alleged sabotage attempt on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility earlier this year, strikes on both sides' vessels in area waters, and the killing of Iran's senior nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last November, the first such retaliatory incident occurred in mid-April. The timing of the attacks that purportedly murdered Willis and Asman was not revealed by The Cradle's source.Iran has condemned the assassinations of Soleimani and al-Muhandis as "state terrorism" and promised to eliminate the American presence in the region as the final act of vengeance, while pressing Iraq to force US forces off its soil.In April, the former Iranian Defense Minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, claimed that the resistance forces had become a significant power in the region, with the aim of confronting the United States and Israel in the first place.Iran, Syria, Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces militias, and the Lebanese political and militant organization Hezbollah comprise the "Axis of Resistance," also known as the "Resistance Front." These forces have also been operating jointly to counter terrorists in the region, including Daesh*.* A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states

https://sputniknews.com/20210829/irans-new-fm-warns-soleimanis-assassins-must-pay-after-trump-brags-about-taking-out-irgc-leader-1083746871.html

IronForge Soleimani was IRN's #2 and Once the Future President. When IRN take on Assassinations of State-Level Executives - then we can call it Revenge... 0

1

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

iran, general soleimani, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), iran’s revolutionary guards (irgc), qasem soleimani, us-iran crisis after soleimani assassination, missile attack