Explosions Reportedly Heard Inside US Military Base in Eastern Homs, Syria

Damascus previously called the base "a sanctuary for the terrorists in the region", saying that the anti-government militants are getting their weapons there. 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

Multiple blasts could be heard inside the US military base in the At-Tanf area, located in Homs Province, near the Iraqi border, Syrian state TV reported on Sunday.The desert base, located along the M2 Baghdad-Damascus highway, has been held by American forces since 2016. At the time, it was used to train US-backed opposition forces, fighting against the government of President Assad.

