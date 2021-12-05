Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING: Explosions Reportedly Heard Inside US Military Base in Eastern Homs, Syria
Damascus previously called the base "a sanctuary for the terrorists in the region", saying that the anti-government militants are getting their weapons there.
Multiple blasts could be heard inside the US military base in the At-Tanf area, located in Homs Province, near the Iraqi border, Syrian state TV reported on Sunday.The desert base, located along the M2 Baghdad-Damascus highway, has been held by American forces since 2016. At the time, it was used to train US-backed opposition forces, fighting against the government of President Assad.
Hopefully many casualties 👍
IS IT ONE AGAINST THE ABUSERS
middle east, syria, us military base

Explosions Reportedly Heard Inside US Military Base in Eastern Homs, Syria

09:15 GMT 05.12.2021 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 05.12.2021)
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Being updated
Damascus previously called the base "a sanctuary for the terrorists in the region", saying that the anti-government militants are getting their weapons there.
Multiple blasts could be heard inside the US military base in the At-Tanf area, located in Homs Province, near the Iraqi border, Syrian state TV reported on Sunday.
The desert base, located along the M2 Baghdad-Damascus highway, has been held by American forces since 2016. At the time, it was used to train US-backed opposition forces, fighting against the government of President Assad.
Hopefully many casualties 👍
Charlie McD
5 December, 12:20 GMT
IS IT ONE AGAINST THE ABUSERS
LLINDADREW
5 December, 12:27 GMT
