Iran Struck At-Tanf Base in Retaliation for Israeli Airstrikes in Syria, NYT Report Claims
Iran Struck At-Tanf Base in Retaliation for Israeli Airstrikes in Syria, NYT Report Claims
The At-Tanf base hosting US troops is located in Syria's Homs province on the Syrian-Jordanian border. In late October, the garrison reportedly came under a... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
The October 20 drone attack on At-Tanf military base was conducted by Iranian proxies in retaliation for Israeli bombings of Syria, anonymous US and Israeli officials told The New York Times.The attack, which Washington called "deliberate and coordinated," resulted in no injuries. According to a senior US military official, five "suicide" drones were launched at the military compound, only two of them exploded, but they were reportedly "loaded with ball bearings and shrapnel with a clear intent to kill."Officials claimed they believe Iran had abetted proxy forces in carrying out the attack, adding that it was revenge for the recent Israeli strikes in the Arab Republic, including the killing of Medhat al-Saleh, who served in the government's Golan Heights portfolio, and IDF bombings in the province of Homs.Damascus has repeatedly condemned both the American military presence in Syria as illegal and Israeli strikes as violations of its sovereignty, calling on the international community to hold the Jewish State accountable. Tel-Aviv tends to avoid commenting on the attacks, but last year, IDF chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi did confirm Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in the Arab Republic targeting what he called "Iran's entrenchment" in the region.Regarding the At-Tanf military base, Syrian state media previously called it "a sanctuary for the terrorists in the region," where they are supplied with weapons. SANA reported that American forces were regularly spotted transporting military equipment, oil, wheat and even terrorists to its bases in Syria and Iraq. The US forces in Syria are stationed in the most oil-and gas-rich provinces of the Arab Republic, and Damascus has repeatedly pointed out that the sole reason behind the US presence in the country is to plunder Syrian resources.Russia said earlier this week that it opposes the bombings of Syria by Israel, but a military response would be counterproductive. "We strongly oppose these inhuman actions and call for contacts at all levels with the Israeli side on the need to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Syria and stop these bombings," the Russian president's special envoy for Syria said.Given regular reports of attacks coming from the outside, it seems that Syria, which has been engulfed in civil war since 2011, has become an arena for a long-term Iran-Israel confrontation.
Fashington and its SS troops have no right to be in Syria or any place in the universe, including US itself!
Maybe russia should arm up syria with some missiles that could teach the jews a lesson - no jets came back from the latest criminal attack by the jews on syria. And the jews attacking Iran is laughable, won’t happen since it would be the end of the jews in palestine! Incidentally that would be a much awaited outcome and the world would welcome that the jews are gone, maybe jimmy jonesed themselves.
Iran Struck At-Tanf Base in Retaliation for Israeli Airstrikes in Syria, NYT Report Claims

03:22 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 03:31 GMT 19.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Lolita BaldorThe al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria where U.S. Gen. Joseph Votel, top U.S. commander in the Middle East, made an unannounced visit Monday, Oct. 22, 2018
The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria where U.S. Gen. Joseph Votel, top U.S. commander in the Middle East, made an unannounced visit Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© AP Photo / Lolita Baldor
Asya Geydarova
Editor
Editor
The At-Tanf base hosting US troops is located in Syria's Homs province on the Syrian-Jordanian border. In late October, the garrison reportedly came under a drone attack, but no group claimed responsibility. Washington confirmed the strike, saying it reserves the right to retaliate.
The October 20 drone attack on At-Tanf military base was conducted by Iranian proxies in retaliation for Israeli bombings of Syria, anonymous US and Israeli officials told The New York Times.
The attack, which Washington called "deliberate and coordinated," resulted in no injuries. According to a senior US military official, five "suicide" drones were launched at the military compound, only two of them exploded, but they were reportedly "loaded with ball bearings and shrapnel with a clear intent to kill."
Officials claimed they believe Iran had abetted proxy forces in carrying out the attack, adding that it was revenge for the recent Israeli strikes in the Arab Republic, including the killing of Medhat al-Saleh, who served in the government's Golan Heights portfolio, and IDF bombings in the province of Homs.
Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria on November 22, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
US Claims 'Right to Respond' to 'Deliberate and Coordinated Attack' on at-Tanf Base in Syria
22 October, 18:39 GMT
Damascus has repeatedly condemned both the American military presence in Syria as illegal and Israeli strikes as violations of its sovereignty, calling on the international community to hold the Jewish State accountable.
Tel-Aviv tends to avoid commenting on the attacks, but last year, IDF chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi did confirm Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in the Arab Republic targeting what he called "Iran's entrenchment" in the region.
Regarding the At-Tanf military base, Syrian state media previously called it "a sanctuary for the terrorists in the region," where they are supplied with weapons. SANA reported that American forces were regularly spotted transporting military equipment, oil, wheat and even terrorists to its bases in Syria and Iraq. The US forces in Syria are stationed in the most oil-and gas-rich provinces of the Arab Republic, and Damascus has repeatedly pointed out that the sole reason behind the US presence in the country is to plunder Syrian resources.
Israeli Air Force F-16A Netz '243', aircraft flown by Colonel Ilan Ramon in Operation Opera. This was the eighth and last to drop its bombs onto the reactor. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
Israel’s Strike Plans for Iran Could Take More Than a Year to be Fully Ready, Paper Claims
26 October, 00:55 GMT
Russia said earlier this week that it opposes the bombings of Syria by Israel, but a military response would be counterproductive. "We strongly oppose these inhuman actions and call for contacts at all levels with the Israeli side on the need to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Syria and stop these bombings," the Russian president's special envoy for Syria said.
Given regular reports of attacks coming from the outside, it seems that Syria, which has been engulfed in civil war since 2011, has become an arena for a long-term Iran-Israel confrontation.
Popular comments
Fashington and its SS troops have no right to be in Syria or any place in the universe, including US itself!
Martian On Earth
19 November, 06:59 GMT
000000
Maybe russia should arm up syria with some missiles that could teach the jews a lesson - no jets came back from the latest criminal attack by the jews on syria. And the jews attacking Iran is laughable, won’t happen since it would be the end of the jews in palestine! Incidentally that would be a much awaited outcome and the world would welcome that the jews are gone, maybe jimmy jonesed themselves.
mmandrake
19 November, 06:39 GMT
000000
