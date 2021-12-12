https://sputniknews.com/20211212/canberra-doesnt-see-itself-as-a-party-to-the-case-of-julian-assange-as-us-wins-extradition-appeal-1091455315.html

Canberra Doesn't See Itself as 'a Party to the Case' of Julian Assange as US Wins Extradition Appeal

Canberra Doesn't See Itself as 'a Party to the Case' of Julian Assange as US Wins Extradition Appeal

The Australian government has showed mingled reaction to MPs’ calls to intervene in order to secure Julian Assange’s freedom after a UK court decision on his extradition to the US

2021-12-12T09:07+0000

2021-12-12T09:07+0000

2021-12-12T09:07+0000

julian assange

us

australia

court

extradition

prison

uk

us wins appeal to extradite assange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0c/1091455217_0:169:3039:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_36c926995dd6071aea905c64860cdd04.jpg

The Australian government has demonstrated mixed reactions to MPs' calls to intervene in order to secure Julian Assange's freedom in the wake of a London court's move to rule in favour of a US appeal to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to America.A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Sunday that they were "monitoring Mr Assange's case closely, as we do for other Australians detained and subject to court proceedings overseas".They added that the WikiLeaks founder had "not responded" yet to the department's "offers" of consular assitance and his consent to discuss his health situation with prison officials.They spoke after Independent Tasmanian MP Andrew Wilkie called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to "end this lunacy" and demand the US and UK release Assange.The Greens, in turn, urged Foreign Minister Marise Payne to "urgently speak to the US and tell them to drop these absurd charges and end Assange's torture".Assange Case This followed a High Court in London ruling on Friday in favour of a US appeal to extradite Assange, dismissing concerns raised about the journalist's health and the inhumane conditions he could face in the American prison system.Assange's defence still maintains the right to appeal the Court of Appeal's decision.In January, a British judge ruled that Assange could not be extradited to the US because of the high risk that he might commit suicide in prison there. However, lawyers representing the US dismissed the ruling, saying there was no evidence the WikiLeaks founder could go through with a suicide attempt. The US also said that Assange could serve his prison sentence in Australia.The journalist is wanted by the US on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years behind bars.

https://sputniknews.com/20211210/edward-snowden-calls-public-media-furor-against-assange-dystopian-1091425680.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211210/sputnik-rt-chief-simonyan-slams-uk-courts-assange-extradition-ruling-calls-him-modern-day-galileo-1091416297.html

Lubos Vokoun So no business in matters that concern the freedom of its citizen, but a lot of interest in Taiwan vs China internal problems (even willing to "defend" Taiwan) - the logic of USA servant 1

Darren Aussies or pus.ies? 0

6

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

julian assange, us, australia, court, extradition, prison, uk