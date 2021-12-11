Registration was successful!
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Mandatory Vaccination and COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
US Wins Appeal to Extradite Julian Assange
US Wins Appeal to Extradite Julian Assange
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about US prosecutors winning their appeal to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-11T11:50+0000
2021-12-11T11:50+0000
U.S. Wins Appeal to Extradite Julian Assange
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about U.S. prosecutors winning their appeal to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Travis Scott's first words after the tragedy at his Astroworld concert, and take a closer look at Biden's so-called Democracy Summit.
Guests:Misty Winston - #FreeAssange Activist | Ghastly Precedent Set in Assange Extradition CaseTyler Nixon - Legal Counsel for Roger Stone | Biden Hosts 'Democracy Summit' as Latest PR StuntIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston for a discussion on the High Court ruling permitting Julian Assange to be extradited and the ghastly legal precedent it sets for international journalists exposing war crimes. We also were joined by Cordell Woodland to talk about Travis Scott's first interview after 10 died at his Astroworld event.In the second hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about the latest move out of Biden's public relations playbook that has him hosting a 'Summit for Democracy' as the US wins an appeal case allowing them to extradite and prosecute Julian Assange.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
julian assange, us, wikileaks, fault lines, travis scott, аудио, radio

US Wins Appeal to Extradite Julian Assange

11:50 GMT 11.12.2021
U.S. Wins Appeal to Extradite Julian Assange
Shane Stranahan
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl Thomas
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about US prosecutors winning their appeal to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Travis Scott's first words after the tragedy at his Astroworld concert, and take a closer look at Biden's so-called Democracy Summit.
Guests:
Misty Winston - #FreeAssange Activist | Ghastly Precedent Set in Assange Extradition Case
Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel for Roger Stone | Biden Hosts 'Democracy Summit' as Latest PR Stunt
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston for a discussion on the High Court ruling permitting Julian Assange to be extradited and the ghastly legal precedent it sets for international journalists exposing war crimes. We also were joined by Cordell Woodland to talk about Travis Scott's first interview after 10 died at his Astroworld event.
In the second hour, Tyler Nixon joined the conversation to talk about the latest move out of Biden's public relations playbook that has him hosting a 'Summit for Democracy' as the US wins an appeal case allowing them to extradite and prosecute Julian Assange.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
