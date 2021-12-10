Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/trump-claims-somebody-in-obama-admin-gave-out-us-hypersonic-missile-secrets-to-russia-china-1091402774.html
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
White House officials have admitted that the US is playing a catch-up game with China and Russia in hypersonic technology. And according to reports, experts at... 10.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-10T01:49+0000
2021-12-10T01:49+0000
donald trump
us
china
hypersonic
hypersonic missiles
us-china relations
hypersonic weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091403210_0:0:2817:1586_1920x0_80_0_0_ce0cfda9b3f9a63f4c6699360b231eef.jpg
Former President Donald Trump claimed that China's hypersonic missiles, whose successful tests surprised the White House, were built using technology stolen from the United States during the years of his predecessor, Barack Obama, through Russia.Trump was speaking on Hugh Hewitt's radio show on Wednesday, discussing a wide range of issues as usual: from world leaders, the domestic political agenda, past and upcoming elections in 2022, to the emergence of COVID-19 and the current setbacks in negotiations to revive the Iranian nuclear deal.Hewitt asked Trump if he knew about the successes of the Chinese missile program.Trump claimed that the US "largely" had managed to catch up with Russia and China.But he went on to claim that when Russia "got it," "then China got it perhaps from Russia."The former president yet again stressed that Russia allegedly received information on hypersonic missiles from the US, and then, "They did it, and Obama didn’t do it." Trump also admitted that he currently has no information about the incumbent Biden administration's approach to the matter.It is, however, unclear whether the secret data was allegedly stolen while Obama was in office, and Trump has provided no additional details to his assertions.Earlier this week, a top US Space Force general, a military branch created during the Trump administration, admitted that China is developing its space and hypersonic capabilities at "twice the rate" of the US. Moreover, General David Thompson agreed that by 2030, Chinese capabilities could surpass those of the US.Because hypersonic missiles travel so close to the planet's surface, radars have problems with picking them up in advance. According to Western media reports, China has been experimenting with hypersonic weapons rather than traditional intercontinental ballistic missiles, which move in a predictable arc and can easily be detected by radars. Both Russia and the US have looked at hypersonic weapons in recent years, but some in the Pentagon suggested that China's efforts show that Beijing's technology is far more advanced than either Moscow's or Washington's.In addition, Trump gave a rather vague answer to the host's question about whether Joe Biden or his VP Kamala Harris are "tough" enough to deal with Russia and China."I think you know the answer to that. And it’s not just a question of tough. I know a lot of tough people that are stupid. I know a lot of stupid people that aren’t tough enough, and I know a lot of stupid people that frankly are very tough. Those are the most dangerous, actually," Trump elusively noted.
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/space-force-general-claims-china-moves-twice-the-rate-of-us-in-space-race-may-overtake-it-by-2030-1091300563.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091403210_232:0:2817:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_40f2daa6b52cd879e53e86871056f89b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, china, hypersonic, hypersonic missiles, us-china relations, hypersonic weapons

Trump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China

01:49 GMT 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONESFormer President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
White House officials have admitted that the US is playing a catch-up game with China and Russia in hypersonic technology. And according to reports, experts at the Pentagon are quite perplexed as to how China was able to develop hypersonic weapons so quickly.
Former President Donald Trump claimed that China's hypersonic missiles, whose successful tests surprised the White House, were built using technology stolen from the United States during the years of his predecessor, Barack Obama, through Russia.
Trump was speaking on Hugh Hewitt's radio show on Wednesday, discussing a wide range of issues as usual: from world leaders, the domestic political agenda, past and upcoming elections in 2022, to the emergence of COVID-19 and the current setbacks in negotiations to revive the Iranian nuclear deal.
Hewitt asked Trump if he knew about the successes of the Chinese missile program.

"I knew that, I started it," Trump admitted, but explained. "So Russia started it after they got our information. You know, somebody gave them, during the Obama administration, everything we had on hypersonics. And Russia did it, and what I did is a catch-up program."

Trump claimed that the US "largely" had managed to catch up with Russia and China.
But he went on to claim that when Russia "got it," "then China got it perhaps from Russia."
"I doubt they did it themselves," he said. "They got it perhaps from Russia, maybe from some bad spy in the United States."
The former president yet again stressed that Russia allegedly received information on hypersonic missiles from the US, and then, "They did it, and Obama didn’t do it." Trump also admitted that he currently has no information about the incumbent Biden administration's approach to the matter.
It is, however, unclear whether the secret data was allegedly stolen while Obama was in office, and Trump has provided no additional details to his assertions.
Earlier this week, a top US Space Force general, a military branch created during the Trump administration, admitted that China is developing its space and hypersonic capabilities at "twice the rate" of the US. Moreover, General David Thompson agreed that by 2030, Chinese capabilities could surpass those of the US.
In this handout image released by the US Navy, a hypersonic missile launches from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, on March 19, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
Space Force General Claims China Moves 'Twice the Rate' of US in Space Race, May Overtake It by 2030
6 December, 23:27 GMT
Because hypersonic missiles travel so close to the planet's surface, radars have problems with picking them up in advance.
According to Western media reports, China has been experimenting with hypersonic weapons rather than traditional intercontinental ballistic missiles, which move in a predictable arc and can easily be detected by radars.
Both Russia and the US have looked at hypersonic weapons in recent years, but some in the Pentagon suggested that China's efforts show that Beijing's technology is far more advanced than either Moscow's or Washington's.
In addition, Trump gave a rather vague answer to the host's question about whether Joe Biden or his VP Kamala Harris are "tough" enough to deal with Russia and China.
"I think you know the answer to that. And it’s not just a question of tough. I know a lot of tough people that are stupid. I know a lot of stupid people that aren’t tough enough, and I know a lot of stupid people that frankly are very tough. Those are the most dangerous, actually," Trump elusively noted.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:49 GMTTrump Claims 'Somebody' in Obama Admin. Gave Out US Hypersonic Missile Secrets to Russia, China
01:39 GMTConversion Therapy Banned in Canada After Bill Passes in Senate
00:11 GMTUS Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week
YesterdayVideo: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas
YesterdayActor Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Hate Crime Hoax
YesterdayUS Court Denies Trump Appeal to Stop House Probe From Getting White House Records
YesterdayNicaragua Ends Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Recognizes 'There Is Only One China'
YesterdayEpstein Dated Norwegian Heiress Later Picked up by Trump, Lolita Express Pilot Says - Report
YesterdayUS State of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Bigler Stouffer After Court Refuses Stay
YesterdayAmtrak to Temporarily Cut Some Services Over Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayChilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Yesterday‘Now I Am Become Death’: Lawsuit Says Suspect Posted Threats Just Before Shooting in Michigan School
YesterdayBiden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
YesterdayUS’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims
YesterdayWhite House Brands Russia Troop Movement Inside Own Country as 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
YesterdayUS Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails
YesterdayUkrainian Navy Ship Heading Toward Kerch, Ignores Demands to Change Course, FSB Says
YesterdayBill Gates Predicts Possible End of COVID Pandemic's 'Acute Phase'
YesterdayDisgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report
YesterdayRussian Fighters Escort 5 US, French Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Video