https://sputniknews.com/20211130/russia-will-soon-have-new-hypersonic-missile-with-maximum-speed-of-mach-9-putin-says-1091142427.html

Russia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says

Russia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says

Earlier in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that tests of the Zircon hypersonic missiles are almost completed. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T12:06+0000

2021-11-30T12:06+0000

2021-11-30T12:12+0000

russia

military

hypersonic weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Vladimir Putin said that the hypersonic weapon with maximum speed of Mach 9 will appear in Russia in the near future.

LUCIAN-ION COJOCARU Good news ! 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, military, hypersonic weapons