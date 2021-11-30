Registration was successful!
Russia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says
Earlier in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that tests of the Zircon hypersonic missiles are almost completed. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
russia
military
hypersonic weapons
Vladimir Putin said that the hypersonic weapon with maximum speed of Mach 9 will appear in Russia in the near future.
LUCIAN-ION COJOCARU
Good news !
12:06 GMT 30.11.2021 (Updated: 12:12 GMT 30.11.2021)
Vladimir Putin said that the hypersonic weapon with maximum speed of Mach 9 will appear in Russia in the near future.