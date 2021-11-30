Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/russia-will-soon-have-new-hypersonic-missile-with-maximum-speed-of-mach-9-putin-says-1091142427.html
Russia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says
Russia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says
Earlier in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that tests of the Zircon hypersonic missiles are almost completed. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
russia
military
hypersonic weapons
Vladimir Putin said that the hypersonic weapon with maximum speed of Mach 9 will appear in Russia in the near future.
Good news !
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, military, hypersonic weapons

Russia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says

12:06 GMT 30.11.2021 (Updated: 12:12 GMT 30.11.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
30.11.2021
© Sputnik
Earlier in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that tests of the Zircon hypersonic missiles are almost completed.
Vladimir Putin said that the hypersonic weapon with maximum speed of Mach 9 will appear in Russia in the near future.
Popular comments
Good news !
LCLUCIAN-ION COJOCARU
30 November, 15:10 GMT
Newsfeed
