Space Force General Claims China Moves 'Twice the Rate' of US in Space Race, May Overtake It by 2030

2021-12-06T23:27+0000

General David Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations for the US Space Force, stated that China is building space capabilities at "twice the rate" of the US.Thompson also stated that "2030 is not an unreasonable estimate" for China's space capabilities to surpass those of the United States. But the general assured the public that the Space Force and other military branches can still succeed in catching up with the Chinese.Moreover, Thomspon added that the US military has been watching Russia's tests of satellite destruction with a ground-based weapon for years, so last month's missile test that blew up a satellite in orbit did not come as a complete surprise to the military and intelligence community.Apart from the general, Democratic Representative Jim Cooper of Tennessee, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee's Strategic Forces subcommittee, which oversees the Space Force's budget; and Chris Kubasik, President and CEO of L3Harris Technologies, a defense contractor that develops Space and Airborne systems, participated in the above-mentioned panel, moderated by CNN's Kristin Fisher.While US Is Still 'Great', China Moves 'Aggressively' in Arms DevelopmentFurthermore, Thompson appeared on Fox News on Sunday, speaking about the weapons race in space and competition with China.China's space program is surpassing the US by a factor of two, posing an "incredible threat" that might make China the dominant superpower in space by the end of the decade if the US does not change its strategy, according to him.Thompson then detailed how China is threatening the US from space.Thompson also claimed that in 2007, China performed an anti-satellite test similar to Russia's.China's PLA Could Become 'Peer Competitor' to USDefense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned at the RNDF event over the weekend that China might have 1,000 nuclear bombs in its arsenal by the end of the decade.However, he minimized the prospect of a new Cold War and highlighted diplomacy and deterrence as the US' strategy for competing with China's expanding economic might. Much of the Pentagon chief's address was devoted to analyzing China's ambitions to upend US supremacy in the global system, which he described as "increasingly assertive and autocratic."Aside from expanding its nuclear weapons, Austin also claimed China is making tremendous progress in space and cyberspace.Noting that China has increased its military presence in the South China Sea, which has alarmed the US and its partners, Austin promised that the US would deepen its ties with its allies in the region, including increased military drills with Japan and South Korea, among other measures. He also mentioned a number of defense agreements, including the new AUKUS pact between Australia, the US, and the United Kingdom to share submarine technology in an effort to boost US influence in the Indo Pacific, as well as the Indo Pacific Quad, an informal alliance between the US, India, Japan, and Australia."We're building on a lesson that I learned over four decades in uniform: In war and in peace, we're always stronger when we work together with our friends," Austin said.

Kirill Kurevlev

