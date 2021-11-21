https://sputniknews.com/20211121/space-force-general-admits-that-us-lagging-behind-russia-china-in-hypersonic-weapons-1090894495.html

Space Force General Admits That US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons

US Space Force General David Thompson warned on Saturday that American hypersonic missile capabilities are "not as advanced" as those of China or Russia, implying that the US is falling behind in producing the newest and most cutting-edge weaponry.In an interview conducted at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, Thompson stated that the United States falling behind the other two countries could become detrimental to national security.Thompson also compared the use of hypersonic missiles to a snowball fight during his interview, saying they are "changing the game" for national defense and security. When a snowball is thrown, you can usually predict where it will land. However, if the projectile is thrown in a different direction, it is more difficult to detect — but it will still hit you.Also, speaking on China's position in terms of technological capabilities in comparison with the United States, the general noted that the speed with which China has caught up with the most developed countries and the United States is amazing, and the Chinese "moved incredibly quickly in space."According to Thompson, if this advancement speed persists for an extended length of time, China is "likely to exceed us in terms of capability."Answering the host's question about how the Chinese managed to establish such a fast cycle of production and innovations implementation, Thompson echoed his colleagues, blaming the excessive bureaucracy in the US military sphere.He added that "the fact that we have not needed to move so quickly," in the past couple of decades in terms of technology development contributed to the slowdown as well. Moreover, according to an October report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS), the US is falling behind China and Russia because "most US hypersonic weapons, in contrast to those in Russia and China, are not being designed for use with a nuclear warhead."The US is planning to spend $3.8 billion on hypersonic missiles in the fiscal year that runs through 2022, according to the paper. And earlier on Saturday, the Defense Department announced that the Alabama-based Dynetics Company has been awarded a $478 million contract to construct Hypersonic Thermal Protection System prototypes for the US Army.Hypersonic missiles are classified as weapons that travel at a speed of Mach 5 or higher, meaning the speed of at least five times the speed of sound.

vot tak It should be "a space case u.s. general" in the title. :-D

