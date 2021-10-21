Registration was successful!
Pentagon: US Army, Navy Held 3 Successful Tests in Bid to Advance Hypersonic Weapons' Development
Last month, the Pentagon successfully tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
The US Navy and Army tested hypersonic weapon component prototypes on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.All three tests were successful, it added. This comes after earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said he was concerned about China testing a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide weapon.
Pentagon: US Army, Navy Held 3 Successful Tests in Bid to Advance Hypersonic Weapons' Development 15:37 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 15:53 GMT 21.10.2021) Being updated
Last month, the Pentagon successfully tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound.
The US Navy and Army tested hypersonic weapon component prototypes on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.
All three tests were successful, it added.
This comes after earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said he was concerned about China testing a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide weapon.