https://sputniknews.com/20211021/pentagon-us-army-navy-held-3-successful-tests-in-bid-to-advance-hypersonic-weapons-development-1090106971.html

Pentagon: US Army, Navy Held 3 Successful Tests in Bid to Advance Hypersonic Weapons' Development

Pentagon: US Army, Navy Held 3 Successful Tests in Bid to Advance Hypersonic Weapons' Development

Last month, the Pentagon successfully tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T15:37+0000

2021-10-21T15:37+0000

2021-10-21T15:53+0000

military & intelligence

us

hypersonic weapons

china

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The US Navy and Army tested hypersonic weapon component prototypes on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.All three tests were successful, it added. This comes after earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said he was concerned about China testing a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide weapon.

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

military & intelligence, us, hypersonic weapons, china, pentagon