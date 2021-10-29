Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/us-gen-says-chinas-done-hundreds-of-hypersonic-weapon-tests-while-dod-is-bureaucratic---report-1090297155.html
US Gen. Says China's Done 'Hundreds' of Hypersonic Weapon Tests While DoD is 'Bureaucratic' - Report
US Gen. Says China's Done 'Hundreds' of Hypersonic Weapon Tests While DoD is 'Bureaucratic' - Report
Gen. Hyten's remarks come a week after a failed US hypersonic test and as tensions between the US and China over Taiwan, which the latter considers as an... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T02:48+0000
2021-10-29T02:48+0000
military & intelligence
us
china
hypersonic
hypersonic missiles
joint chiefs of staff
bureaucracy
hypersonic weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090297649_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_05ad846aab5996df9ea18a7bac221088.jpg
Following China's purported test of a hypersonic missile, the second most senior US general stated that China's military growth is "stunning," while US development is hampered by "brutal" bureaucracy, CNN reported on Thursday.According to the report, General John Hyten, the outgoing Vice Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, backed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's assessment of China as a "pacing threat," while describing Russia as the greatest immediate concern.He echoed his immediate superior, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, in expressing alarm over the recently reported Chinese hypersonic test, which Milley described as "very close" to what he calls a "Sputnik moment," apparently referring to the fact that the USSR was the first in the world to launch an artificial satellite, taking first place in the space race, which came as a complete surprise to the US.The development of hypersonic weapons, according to Hyten, exemplifies the vast differences between the US and China's approaches. In the last five years, he reportedly claimed, the US has conducted nine hypersonic tests, whereas the "Chinese have done hundreds."Explicitly, the general slammed the US approach to failed new weapons tests, discussing last week's failed hypersonic missile test by the US military, which was cut short entirely after a rocket booster designed to accelerate a glide vehicle to hypersonic speeds failed.In particular, Hyten praised the approach to the development of weapons in North Korea, noting that its leader Kim Jong Un decided "not to kill scientists and engineers when they failed, he decided to encourage it and let them learn by failing."'Unbelievably Bureaucratic and Slow' Pentagon Must Be HastenedHe also urged his yet-unnamed successor to "focus on speed and re-inserting speed back in the process of the Pentagon" in "anything that he touches." However, the general refused to go into detail about what is known about China's alleged hypersonic missile test this summer, saying only that it happened and that it is "very concerning." But he emphasized that Russia is the most immediate threat to the US, citing Russia's more than 1500 deployed nuclear weapons, of which China has around 20%.According to Hyten, China's hypersonic and nuclear weapons are only partially related to Taiwan, hence they are "meant for the USA" instead.Hyten was previously the head of US Strategic Command, where he oversaw the country's nuclear arsenal and kept an eye on strategic threats.
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/global-times-us-should-stop-eyeing-too-much-on-chinas-hypersonic-missiles-and-broaden-its-horizons-1090031421.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090297649_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d00cac376c2be00df26c2736906135a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, us, china, hypersonic, hypersonic missiles, joint chiefs of staff, bureaucracy, hypersonic weapons

US Gen. Says China's Done 'Hundreds' of Hypersonic Weapon Tests While DoD is 'Bureaucratic' - Report

02:48 GMT 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikIn this July 30, 2019, file photo, Air Force Gen. John Hyten appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this July 30, 2019, file photo, Air Force Gen. John Hyten appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Gen. Hyten's remarks come a week after a failed US hypersonic test and as tensions between the US and China over Taiwan, which the latter considers as an integral part of its territory, remain high, as well as recent reports of China allegedly conducting a successful test of a new potentially nuclear hypersonic missile in August.
Following China's purported test of a hypersonic missile, the second most senior US general stated that China's military growth is "stunning," while US development is hampered by "brutal" bureaucracy, CNN reported on Thursday.
According to the report, General John Hyten, the outgoing Vice Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, backed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's assessment of China as a "pacing threat," while describing Russia as the greatest immediate concern.

"Calling China a pacing threat is a useful term because the pace at which China is moving is stunning," Hyten is quoted in the report as telling reporters at a Defense Writers Group roundtable. "The pace they're moving and the trajectory they're on will surpass Russia and the United States if we don't do something to change it. It will happen. So I think we have to do something."

He echoed his immediate superior, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, in expressing alarm over the recently reported Chinese hypersonic test, which Milley described as "very close" to what he calls a "Sputnik moment," apparently referring to the fact that the USSR was the first in the world to launch an artificial satellite, taking first place in the space race, which came as a complete surprise to the US.
"It's not just the United States but the United States and our allies because that's the thing that really changes the game," Hyten added. "If it's the United States only, it's going to be problematic in five years. But if it's the United States and our allies I think we can be good for a while."
The development of hypersonic weapons, according to Hyten, exemplifies the vast differences between the US and China's approaches. In the last five years, he reportedly claimed, the US has conducted nine hypersonic tests, whereas the "Chinese have done hundreds."
"Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place," Hyten noted. "Now it doesn't mean that we're not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics, what it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally different."
Explicitly, the general slammed the US approach to failed new weapons tests, discussing last week's failed hypersonic missile test by the US military, which was cut short entirely after a rocket booster designed to accelerate a glide vehicle to hypersonic speeds failed.
© REUTERS / KCNAThe newly developed hypersonic missile Hwasong-8 is test-fired by the Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province, North Korea, in this undated photo released on September 29, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The newly developed hypersonic missile Hwasong-8 is test-fired by the Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province, North Korea, in this undated photo released on September 29, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
The newly developed hypersonic missile Hwasong-8 is test-fired by the Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province, North Korea, in this undated photo released on September 29, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
© REUTERS / KCNA
In particular, Hyten praised the approach to the development of weapons in North Korea, noting that its leader Kim Jong Un decided "not to kill scientists and engineers when they failed, he decided to encourage it and let them learn by failing."
"And they did. So the 118th biggest economy in the world -- the 118th -- has built an ICBM nuclear capability because they test and fail and understand risk," he explained.

'Unbelievably Bureaucratic and Slow' Pentagon Must Be Hastened

He also urged his yet-unnamed successor to "focus on speed and re-inserting speed back in the process of the Pentagon" in "anything that he touches."
"Although we're making marginal progress, the Department of Defense is still unbelievably bureaucratic and slow," Hyten stressed. "We can go fast if we want to but the bureaucracy we put in place is just brutal."
However, the general refused to go into detail about what is known about China's alleged hypersonic missile test this summer, saying only that it happened and that it is "very concerning." But he emphasized that Russia is the most immediate threat to the US, citing Russia's more than 1500 deployed nuclear weapons, of which China has around 20%.
Artist's conception of a hypersonic missile during its launch phase. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
Global Times: US Should Stop Eyeing Too Much on China's Hypersonic Missiles and Broaden Its Horizons
19 October, 09:23 GMT
According to Hyten, China's hypersonic and nuclear weapons are only partially related to Taiwan, hence they are "meant for the USA" instead.
"We have to assume that, and we have to plan for that, and we have to be ready for that, and that's the position they're putting us in with the weapons they're building," he noted.
Hyten was previously the head of US Strategic Command, where he oversaw the country's nuclear arsenal and kept an eye on strategic threats.
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:48 GMTUS Gen. Says China's Done 'Hundreds' of Hypersonic Weapon Tests While DoD is 'Bureaucratic' - Report
01:35 GMTSeven Offices of Private Bank in Myanmar Hit by Blasts - Reports
01:19 GMTMerriam-Webster Adds More Than 455 Words, Including ‘Dad Bod,’ ‘Amirite’ & (Yay!) ‘Fluffernutter’
01:08 GMTKim Jong Un's Drastic Weight Loss Is Result of His Healthier Habits - Reports
00:33 GMTIsrael Has Ability to Block US From Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem for Palestinians, Official Says
00:21 GMTZayn Malik Issues Statement After Report Claims He 'Struck' Gigi Hadid’s Mom Yolanda
00:06 GMTUS Considering $450,000 Payments to Migrants Impacted By Trump Border Policy - Reports
00:02 GMTBuffalo’s Mayor Race Tests New York Democrats as Election Day Approaches
YesterdayUS State of Oklahoma Executes First Inmate in 6 Years
YesterdayDelta Outbreak Blamed for US’ Third-Quarter Economic Slowdown, Worst of 2021
YesterdayUS Budgets $21Mln for State, Local Governments to Investigate Hate Crimes
YesterdayGive Floridians Right to Go Out Their Own Way... On Their Way to Work
YesterdayUS to Punish Nasal Spray Maker Over Claims Users Protected From COVID-19, Trade Agency Says
YesterdayFacebook Rebranding Not to Change Company's Perception Among Users, Social Media Expert Says
YesterdayUS House Delays Infrastructure Vote Until Next Week - Reports
YesterdayUS Supreme Court Allows Execution of Oklahoma Inmates, 1st Inmate to Die Thursday Evening
YesterdayOne Killed, Two Injured in Protests Against Military Takeover in Sudan
Yesterday'Meta? More Like Meh': Twitter Ridicules Facebook's Rebranding
YesterdayPentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports
YesterdayNASA’s Juno Probe Looks Inside Stormy Jupiter Atmosphere for Clues on Solar System Birth