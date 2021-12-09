Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/us-court-denies-trump-appeal-to-stop-house-probe-from-getting-white-house-records-1091400933.html
US Court Denies Trump Appeal to Stop House Probe From Getting White House Records
US Court Denies Trump Appeal to Stop House Probe From Getting White House Records
The US District Court for the District of Columbia Circuit denied Trump’s bid to prevent the release of White House records to the US House Select Committee leading a probe into January 6 events, a court ruling said.
2021-12-09T22:57+0000
2021-12-09T22:57+0000
us
mark meadows
trump
steve bannon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090639190_0:25:3072:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_4a0605133b07d0dee88e798a909128cd.jpg
“On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents…&nbsp; For those reasons, we affirm the district court’s judgment denying a preliminary injunction as to those documents in the Archivist’s first three tranches over which President Biden has determined that a claim of executive privilege is not justified," the ruling said on Thursday.The central question in the case was whether a US federal court can, at Trump's behest, override Biden’s decision to release to the congressional committee documents that he deems to be needed for a critical legislative inquiry, the ruling said.The Select Committee will decide next week whether to file contempt charges against former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who filed charges against US Speaker Pelosi and all nine members of the panel. Meadows asked the court to invalidate the subpoena that the Select Committee had issued to him and Verizon, the cellular operator for his prior personal phone records.Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is similarly fighting what he called the Select Committee’s overreach, prompting them to bring contempt charges against him for refusing to comply with the panel's subpoenas.
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/trump-ex-chief-of-staff-facing-contempt-charge-sues-us-house-speaker-pelosi---reports-1091365864.html
Too bad, dittohead israeloscum. :-D
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090639190_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef426a6cc479d961b1c721442ccdc133.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, mark meadows, trump, steve bannon

US Court Denies Trump Appeal to Stop House Probe From Getting White House Records

22:57 GMT 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZA riot police officer stands guard during a rally in support of defendants being prosecuted in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2021.
A riot police officer stands guard during a rally in support of defendants being prosecuted in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US District Court for the District of Columbia Circuit denied former President Donald Trump’s bid to prevent the release of White House records from his administration to the US House Select Committee leading a probe into the events at the Capitol on January 6, a court ruling said.
“On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents…  For those reasons, we affirm the district court’s judgment denying a preliminary injunction as to those documents in the Archivist’s first three tranches over which President Biden has determined that a claim of executive privilege is not justified," the ruling said on Thursday.
The central question in the case was whether a US federal court can, at Trump's behest, override Biden’s decision to release to the congressional committee documents that he deems to be needed for a critical legislative inquiry, the ruling said.
The Select Committee will decide next week whether to file contempt charges against former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who filed charges against US Speaker Pelosi and all nine members of the panel. Meadows asked the court to invalidate the subpoena that the Select Committee had issued to him and Verizon, the cellular operator for his prior personal phone records.
Mark Meadows - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
Trump Ex-Chief of Staff Facing Contempt Charge Sues US House Speaker Pelosi - Reports
00:14 GMT
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is similarly fighting what he called the Select Committee’s overreach, prompting them to bring contempt charges against him for refusing to comply with the panel's subpoenas.
1412000
Discuss
Popular comments
Too bad, dittohead israeloscum. :-D
vtvot tak
10 December, 02:18 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:26 GMTVideo: At Least 49 Migrants Reportedly Dead in Trailer Accident in Mexico's Chiapas
23:20 GMTActor Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Hate Crime Hoax
22:57 GMTUS Court Denies Trump Appeal to Stop House Probe From Getting White House Records
22:52 GMTNicaragua Ends Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan, Recognizes 'There Is Only One China'
22:47 GMTEpstein Dated Norwegian Heiress Later Picked up by Trump, Lolita Express Pilot Says - Report
22:39 GMTUS State of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Bigler Stouffer After Court Refuses Stay
22:31 GMTAmtrak to Temporarily Cut Some Services Over Vaccine Mandate
22:10 GMTChilean President Signs Law Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
22:07 GMT‘Now I Am Become Death’: Lawsuit Says Suspect Posted Threats Just Before Shooting in Michigan School
20:32 GMTBiden ‘Corrects’ Declaration of Independence During His ‘Summit For Democracy’ Address
20:24 GMTUS’ Ethiopia Envoy Visits Addis’ Mideast Supporters as UN Pulls Food Aid Amid TPLF Looting Claims
20:01 GMTWhite House Brands Russia Troop Movement Inside Own Country as 'Aggression' Against Ukraine
19:59 GMTUS Threatens Additional Measures Against Iran if Diplomacy Fails
19:31 GMTUkrainian Navy Ship Heading Toward Kerch, Ignores Demands to Change Course, FSB Says
19:21 GMTBill Gates Predicts Possible End of COVID Pandemic's 'Acute Phase'
19:11 GMTDisgruntled Employee Stressed Out by Her Boss Torches Oil Warehouse - Report
19:08 GMTRussian Fighters Escort 5 US, French Military Aircraft Over Black Sea - Video
18:57 GMTUS Border Patrol Reports 136 Percent Surge in Migrant Entries Via Remote, Wild Section of Frontier
18:47 GMTPutin: What is Happening in Donbass Resembles Genocide
18:26 GMTMacron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelensky Next Week