Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/us-doj-seeks-to-strip-steve-bannons-defence-of-main-evidence-ahead-of-criminal-contempt-trial-1091330682.html
US DoJ Seeks to Strip Steve Bannon's Defence of Main Evidence Ahead of Criminal Contempt Trial
US DoJ Seeks to Strip Steve Bannon's Defence of Main Evidence Ahead of Criminal Contempt Trial
US DoJ seeks to deprive Steve Bannon of his main evidence for defence in the criminal case over his decision to ignore House 6 January committee subpoena
2021-12-07T19:31+0000
2021-12-07T19:31+0000
donald trump
us
steve bannon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081071296_0:52:3073:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_4716a51dd25dad2dddb1d232c68a1cbd.jpg
The US Department of Justice seeks to dismiss the crucial portion of the defence of Steve Bannon, a former aide to ex-President Donald Trump, over his decision to skip a House committee's subpoena. Assistant US Attorney Amanda Vaughn has requested Judge Carl Nichols to dismiss the evidence that Bannon relied on the advice of his lawyer when he decided to ignore the House 6 January committee's subpoena.The Department of Justice did not elaborate on why it decided that Bannon's evidence holds no value in the case against him and why the fact that he relied on his lawyer's advice can't be viewed as proof of his innocence in court. The two sides, however, have been arguing about the nuances of the trial for weeks now, failing to agree even on some basic terms. They namely couldn't agree on how long the process will last and when the trial should start.The prosecution insists that the case against Bannon is simple, should not take long and does not require volumes of his communications records with the lawyer and the Congress, which subpoenaed him. The former Trump aide's defence, in turn, insists that these documents may exonerate Bannon.Trump's aide was subpoenaed by the House committee to testify on his possible involvement in the unrest that resulted in the storming of the Congress building by Trump supporters infuriated by the election results. Bannon, however, chose to ignore it, prompting the committee to hold him in contempt over his failure to appear before it in time.Bannon said he would cooperate with the committee but only if a US court orders him to do so. He added that even in this case he would cite the right of executive privilege as a member of Donald Trump's administration to keep his communications classified and will refuse to cooperate with congressional investigators.Trump himself has repeatedly criticised the committee for doing work that is already being done by the FBI. The ex-president alleged that the committee was created with the sole purpose of damaging him and slammed it as another "witch hunt".
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/doj-prosecutors-say-bannon-trying-to-have-his-trial-through-the-press-rather-than-in-court-1091112875.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081071296_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b1fe27355cce732941b96cc20dbc875.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, steve bannon

US DoJ Seeks to Strip Steve Bannon's Defence of Main Evidence Ahead of Criminal Contempt Trial

19:31 GMT 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Mary AltafferPresident Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon waits to be introduced during an ideas festival sponsored by The Economist, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in New York. Bannon said he's surprised the #MeToo movement hasn't had more impact on corporate America.
President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon waits to be introduced during an ideas festival sponsored by The Economist, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in New York. Bannon said he's surprised the #MeToo movement hasn't had more impact on corporate America. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Donald Trump's former aide ignored a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee, which had been established under the pre-text of investigating the events and origins of the Capitol's storming. The committee decided to hold Bannon in contempt over his defiance.
The US Department of Justice seeks to dismiss the crucial portion of the defence of Steve Bannon, a former aide to ex-President Donald Trump, over his decision to skip a House committee's subpoena. Assistant US Attorney Amanda Vaughn has requested Judge Carl Nichols to dismiss the evidence that Bannon relied on the advice of his lawyer when he decided to ignore the House 6 January committee's subpoena.
"The Government anticipates filing a motion […] to exclude evidence and argument relating to any advice of counsel on the basis that it is not a defence to the pending charges", Vaughn said.
The Department of Justice did not elaborate on why it decided that Bannon's evidence holds no value in the case against him and why the fact that he relied on his lawyer's advice can't be viewed as proof of his innocence in court. The two sides, however, have been arguing about the nuances of the trial for weeks now, failing to agree even on some basic terms. They namely couldn't agree on how long the process will last and when the trial should start.
The prosecution insists that the case against Bannon is simple, should not take long and does not require volumes of his communications records with the lawyer and the Congress, which subpoenaed him. The former Trump aide's defence, in turn, insists that these documents may exonerate Bannon.
Steve Bannon, talk show host and former White House advisor to former President Donald Trump, leaves an appearance in U.S. District Court after being indicted for refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena over the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
DOJ Prosecutors Say Bannon Trying 'to Have His Trial Through the Press' Rather Than in Court
29 November, 14:19 GMT
Trump's aide was subpoenaed by the House committee to testify on his possible involvement in the unrest that resulted in the storming of the Congress building by Trump supporters infuriated by the election results. Bannon, however, chose to ignore it, prompting the committee to hold him in contempt over his failure to appear before it in time.
Bannon said he would cooperate with the committee but only if a US court orders him to do so. He added that even in this case he would cite the right of executive privilege as a member of Donald Trump's administration to keep his communications classified and will refuse to cooperate with congressional investigators.
Trump himself has repeatedly criticised the committee for doing work that is already being done by the FBI. The ex-president alleged that the committee was created with the sole purpose of damaging him and slammed it as another "witch hunt".
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:46 GMTUS Senate Foreign Relations Committee Holds 'Update on US-Russia Policy' Hearing
19:33 GMTGlobal Oil Prices to Average $70 per Barrel in 2022, US Energy Agency EIA Says
19:31 GMTUS DoJ Seeks to Strip Steve Bannon's Defence of Main Evidence Ahead of Criminal Contempt Trial
19:30 GMTJust 3 in 5 US Republicans Trust Doctor Advice, Down 13 Points During Pandemic – Poll
19:13 GMTState Department Spokesperson Price Briefs Press in Washington, DC
18:27 GMTUS Slaps Commander of Iran's IRGC Basij Forces With Sanctions
18:18 GMTBiden Warns Putin of Economic Sanctions and Other Measures in Event of Ukraine Military Escalation
18:18 GMTWashington's Major Intersection Blocked by Protesters Demanding Cut to Defense Budget
18:05 GMTCapitol Riot Probe: Mark Meadows to Cease Cooperation With Jan. 6 Panel
17:59 GMT80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Held in Hawaii
17:53 GMTProposed US Defense Spending Bill Does Not Include Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
17:45 GMTMinsk Introduces Embargo on Some Goods in Response to Western Sanctions
17:37 GMTPentagon: Terrorist Threat to US From External Attacks Lowest Since 9/11
17:30 GMTUS Judge Rules Against Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors
17:17 GMTIOC Executive Board Holds Press Conference Amid US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
16:51 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Claims Country Is 'Fighting Off Forces of Evil' Every Day
16:51 GMTApple CEO Reportedly Lobbied Chinese Officials to Get Preferential Treatment in Country
16:44 GMT'F**k You': Rittenhouse Hits Back at LeBron James After Basketball Star Doubts Tears in Court
16:38 GMTCan It: Elon Musk Rips Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Bill, Calls on Senate to Not Pass It
16:31 GMTUS Would Urge Germany to Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine, Reports Say