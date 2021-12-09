Registration was successful!
Trump Ex-Chief of Staff Facing Contempt Charge Sues US House Speaker Pelosi - Reports
Trump Ex-Chief of Staff Facing Contempt Charge Sues US House Speaker Pelosi - Reports
Mark Meadows has filed charges against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the Select Committee she set up to probe the January 6 events at the US Capitol prepares contempt charges against him, media reported said.
Trump’s right-hand man earlier refused to testify before the US House Select Committee claiming he could not discuss issues covered by executive privilege. In response, the panel is preparing charges of criminal contempt against him, the report said."Over the last several weeks, Mr. Meadows has consistently sought in good faith to pursue an accommodation with the Select Committee and up until yesterday we believed that could be obtained", the letter from Meadows' attorney George Terwilliger read. "We acted on the belief that the Select Committee would receive, also in good faith, relevant, responsive but non-privileged facts".The Select Committee has overstepped its authority and pushed past the boundaries to conduct law enforcement investigations or "free-standing 'fact finding' missions," he added."It is well-established that Congress’s subpoena authority is limited to the pursuit of a legitimate legislative purpose", Terwilliger said. "Congress has no authority to conduct law enforcement investigations or free-standing 'fact finding' missions".The House Select Committee has rejected Meadows' argument about executive privilege. It said President Joe Biden did not try to use any power of executive privilege to protect Meadows from having to testify, the report said.Earlier, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon refused to comply with the committee's subpoena, ending up being indicted for contempt of Congress.Bannon - and Trump - have characterized the Select Committees' actions as a political witch hunt.
00:14 GMT 09.12.2021 (Updated: 00:21 GMT 09.12.2021)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Mark MeadowsMark Meadows
Mark Meadows - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Mark Meadows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, has filed charges against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the Select Committee she set up to probe the January 6 events at the US Capitol prepares contempt charges against him, Politico reported on Wednesday.
Trump’s right-hand man earlier refused to testify before the US House Select Committee claiming he could not discuss issues covered by executive privilege. In response, the panel is preparing charges of criminal contempt against him, the report said.
"Over the last several weeks, Mr. Meadows has consistently sought in good faith to pursue an accommodation with the Select Committee and up until yesterday we believed that could be obtained", the letter from Meadows' attorney George Terwilliger read. "We acted on the belief that the Select Committee would receive, also in good faith, relevant, responsive but non-privileged facts".
The Select Committee has overstepped its authority and pushed past the boundaries to conduct law enforcement investigations or "free-standing 'fact finding' missions," he added.
"It is well-established that Congress’s subpoena authority is limited to the pursuit of a legitimate legislative purpose", Terwilliger said. "Congress has no authority to conduct law enforcement investigations or free-standing 'fact finding' missions".
U.S. President Donald Trump departs with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from the White House to travel to North Carolina for an election rally, in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Reaches Cooperation Deal With Congress' January 6 Committee
30 November, 17:04 GMT
The House Select Committee has rejected Meadows' argument about executive privilege. It said President Joe Biden did not try to use any power of executive privilege to protect Meadows from having to testify, the report said.
Earlier, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon refused to comply with the committee's subpoena, ending up being indicted for contempt of Congress.
Bannon - and Trump - have characterized the Select Committees' actions as a political witch hunt.
