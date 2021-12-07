https://sputniknews.com/20211207/capitol-riot-probe-mark-meadows-to-cease-cooperation-with-jan-6-panel-1091327957.html

Capitol Riot Probe: Mark Meadows to Cease Cooperation With Jan. 6 Panel

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with the January 6 Committee, his attorney revealed in a letter to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol.Meadows appeared to change his mind on cooperating with the panel over the committee having "no intention of respecting boundaries concerning Executive Privilege".Other things that appeared to contribute to Meadows' change of heart included the panel issuing "wide-ranging subpoenas for information from a third party communications provider", along with remarks by the committee's chairman that Meadows' assertion of his Fifth Amendment right "is tantamount to an admission of guilt".The intention of Meadows to cooperate with the select committee was announced in late November, and the panel's chairman, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, said that the committee expected Meadows to appear for an initial deposition.Earlier, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon refused to comply with the committee's subpoena, ending up being indicted for contempt of Congress.Terwilliger said he and Meadows will "cross that bridge when [we] come to it", when asked by Fox News about how he and the ex-chief of staff would react to a similar indictment. He, however, underlined that Meadows "has made every effort to try and accommodate and work with this committee".

