Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/january-6th-events-panel-to-vote-on-contempt-charges-against-trumps-ex-chief-of-staff-next-week-1091373464.html
January 6th Events Panel to Vote on Contempt Charges Against Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff Next Week
January 6th Events Panel to Vote on Contempt Charges Against Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff Next Week
The US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will vote next week on contempt charges against Mark Meadows
2021-12-09T07:17+0000
2021-12-09T07:17+0000
us
riot
us capitol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090214575_0:283:3072:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_b5b73ab695db428ff56de60975e565d2.jpg
"Meadows's flawed lawsuit won't succeed at slowing down the Select Committee's investigation or stopping us from getting info we're seeking. The Committee will meet next week to advance a report recommending that the House cite Meadows for contempt and refer him for prosecution," the committee wrote on Twitter.Trump's right hand man refused to testify before the committee claiming he could not discuss issues covered by executive privilege, which include real-time communications with many individuals as the events of January 6 unfolded. In response, the panel began preparing charges of criminal contempt against Meadows.The committee has rejected Meadows' argument about executive privilege. It said President Joe Biden did not try to use any power of executive privilege to protect Meadows from having to testify.Earlier in the day, Meadows filed charges against Pelosi and all nine members of the panel as they were preparing contempt charges against him. Meadows asked the court to invalidate the subpoena that the committee had issued to him and Verizon, the cellular operator for his prior personal phone.On 6 January, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, in an effort to prevent certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. As a result of the riot, a protester and a policeman were killed, and three others died from causes unrelated to the violence.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090214575_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f17bd14b067071f775ea3748b69067a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, riot, us capitol

January 6th Events Panel to Vote on Contempt Charges Against Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff Next Week

07:17 GMT 09.12.2021
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaIn this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US House Select Committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot will vote next week on contempt charges against Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, despite his suit against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the panel's members, the committee said on Thursday.
"Meadows's flawed lawsuit won't succeed at slowing down the Select Committee's investigation or stopping us from getting info we're seeking. The Committee will meet next week to advance a report recommending that the House cite Meadows for contempt and refer him for prosecution," the committee wrote on Twitter.
Trump's right hand man refused to testify before the committee claiming he could not discuss issues covered by executive privilege, which include real-time communications with many individuals as the events of January 6 unfolded. In response, the panel began preparing charges of criminal contempt against Meadows.
The committee has rejected Meadows' argument about executive privilege. It said President Joe Biden did not try to use any power of executive privilege to protect Meadows from having to testify.
Earlier in the day, Meadows filed charges against Pelosi and all nine members of the panel as they were preparing contempt charges against him. Meadows asked the court to invalidate the subpoena that the committee had issued to him and Verizon, the cellular operator for his prior personal phone.
On 6 January, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, in an effort to prevent certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. As a result of the riot, a protester and a policeman were killed, and three others died from causes unrelated to the violence.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:30 GMTGOP Senator Urges Biden Not to Rule Out 'First Use Nuclear Action' Against Russia Over Ukraine
07:29 GMT'Quite Dramatic': Norwegian Churches Go Cold Amid High Electricity Prices
07:17 GMTJanuary 6th Events Panel to Vote on Contempt Charges Against Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff Next Week
06:43 GMTNorway Sees Record Number of Daily COVID Cases During Entire Pandemic
06:43 GMTUS Considers Energy Sanctions Against Russia as Last Resort, Reports Say
06:43 GMT'Final Moments' Before Helicopter Crash That Took Life of Indian Defence Chief Rawat Caught on Video
06:29 GMTNigerian President Hopes for Private Talks With Putin at Russia-Africa Summit, Ambassador Says
06:24 GMTTwo Democrats Join 50 Senate Republicans in Vote to Throw Out Biden's Vaccine Mandate
05:54 GMT'It P***** Me Off: Barcelona Boss Xavi Slams His Own Team as Catalans Are Relegated to Europa League
05:42 GMTBoJo Faces Tory Pressure Over Alleged Illicit No 10 Christmas Bash, Plan ‘B’ COVID Restrictions
05:24 GMT'God Giving a F***': Swedish Transport Administration Mural With Female Genitalia Sparks Outrage
05:05 GMTPentagon Refuses to Comment on Possible Anti-Iranian Drills With Israel
04:48 GMTWatch Coast Guard Diver Pull Body From Car Stuck at Brink of Niagara Falls
04:21 GMTMagnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Southwestern Coast of Japan, Seismologists Say
04:12 GMTElon Musk Warns About Lots of 'Accounting Trickery' in Biden’s Build Back Better
03:43 GMTPro-Choice Coalition Unveils Plan to Expand Abortion Access in California
03:42 GMTHouse Dem Leaders Mulling Response to Boebert-Omar Feud as 'Squad' Wants Blood - Report
03:37 GMT‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Boat-Winner Disqualified From Competition For ‘Overt Political Message’ - Report
02:45 GMTGOP Lawmaker Urges Going ‘Beyond Political Labels’ to Address Border Crisis, Suggests His Own Plan
01:53 GMTPence Goes to New Hampshire to Support GOP, Stirring up Rumors of Running in 2024 - Report