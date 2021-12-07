Registration was successful!
'This Isn't a Harry Kane We've Grown to Love': Man U Great Rio Ferdinand Rips Into Spurs Talisman
'This Isn't a Harry Kane We've Grown to Love': Man U Great Rio Ferdinand Rips Into Spurs Talisman
Unlike last year, when Harry Kane won the Premier League's Golden Boot, which is awarded to the English top flight's top goalscorer, the Tottenham striker has...
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has launched a scathing attack on England captain Harry Kane for his continuing on-field struggles in Tottenham's campaign. According to the former England international, Kane's inability to score goals for Tottenham in 2021-22 would also have a deep impact on his chances to secure a transfer to his preferred destination - Man City - next year."If he's not performing and not scoring, you have to worry about the situation with Harry", Ferdinand said on his podcast.Explaining why his lack of goals could derail his potential deal with City, Ferdinand claimed that no side, including the reigning Premier League champions, would be interested in an out of form player. "I don't think they'll let him go in the January window. But in the summer, you're thinking if he continues playing this way, not scoring the goals, do City even come back and try and take him?" he added. "This isn't a Harry Kane we've grown to love", Ferdinand declared.For the entire summer, the 29-year-old footballer was linked with a move to Pep Guardiola's City, but his switch to the reigning Premier League champions was stalled by club chairman Daniel Levy.Kane even missed Tottenham's first two games to force a deal, but after the transfer failed to materialise, his focus shifted back to North London. But the England skipper has looked like a pale shadow of his own self since the City episode, and even the arrival of revered Italian manager Antonio Conte has failed to revive his form.Kane's only goal in the Premier League came against Newcastle way back on 17 October.
'This Isn't a Harry Kane We've Grown to Love': Man U Great Rio Ferdinand Rips Into Spurs Talisman

Unlike last year, when Harry Kane won the Premier League's Golden Boot, which is awarded to the English top flight's top goalscorer, the Tottenham striker has struggled for form since the summer. While he produced an impressive 23 goals in 2020-21, Kane has only hit the net once in the present season.
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has launched a scathing attack on England captain Harry Kane for his continuing on-field struggles in Tottenham's campaign.
According to the former England international, Kane's inability to score goals for Tottenham in 2021-22 would also have a deep impact on his chances to secure a transfer to his preferred destination - Man City - next year.
"If he's not performing and not scoring, you have to worry about the situation with Harry", Ferdinand said on his podcast.
Explaining why his lack of goals could derail his potential deal with City, Ferdinand claimed that no side, including the reigning Premier League champions, would be interested in an out of form player.
"I don't think they'll let him go in the January window. But in the summer, you're thinking if he continues playing this way, not scoring the goals, do City even come back and try and take him?" he added.
"This isn't a Harry Kane we've grown to love", Ferdinand declared.
For the entire summer, the 29-year-old footballer was linked with a move to Pep Guardiola's City, but his switch to the reigning Premier League champions was stalled by club chairman Daniel Levy.
Kane even missed Tottenham's first two games to force a deal, but after the transfer failed to materialise, his focus shifted back to North London.
But the England skipper has looked like a pale shadow of his own self since the City episode, and even the arrival of revered Italian manager Antonio Conte has failed to revive his form.
Kane's only goal in the Premier League came against Newcastle way back on 17 October.
