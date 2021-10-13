Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Users Reportedly Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/why-signing-erling-haaland-is-key-to-pep-guardiolas-man-city-success-after-harry-kane-setback-1089885316.html
Why Signing Erling Haaland is Key to Pep Guardiola's Man City Success After Harry Kane Setback
Why Signing Erling Haaland is Key to Pep Guardiola's Man City Success After Harry Kane Setback
Man City manager Pep Guardiola was in hot pursuit of Harry Kane during the summer as he was desperate to find a world-class striker to replace Sergio Aguero... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T14:15+0000
2021-10-13T14:15+0000
football
football
sport
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
manchester city
borussia dortmund
pep guardiola
sputnik
transfer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334696_0:153:2079:1322_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc072fb3898a7c595454b19841fdd39.jpg
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will go all-out to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland during the January transfer window, and the reigning Premier League champions are in the process of initiating talks with his agent, The Times reported.According to the media outlet, Guardiola has turned to Haaland after his efforts to land Kane were met with stiff resistance from Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy, who refused to let the 28-year-old talismanic striker leave the London club. Haaland is seen as crucial to Guardiola's plans at City considering he can currently call on one recognised striker, Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, in the squad.The Spaniard has often spoken about his desire to sign a world class forward of late. Regarded as one of the greatest tacticians in football, Guardiola openly admitted that compared to City's Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, City's attacking options are short. "Strikers are strikers. We don't have this weapon that teams like Chelsea, United or Tottenham or others have. We don't have a player to score 25 league goals for himself so we have to do it as a team. This is what we will try this season," Guardiola said ahead of City's match against Chelsea last month.The 21-year-old has shown great promise with Dortmund, scoring an impressive 68 goals in 67 games since arriving at the Westphalia Stadium in 2020. However, the Norwegian won't come cheap; his contract with Dortmund has a $87 million release clause, which comes into force in 2022. Despite Guardiola setting his eyes on Haaland, he's wary of arch-rivals Manchester United, who are also reportedly interested.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334696_57:0:2022:1474_1920x0_80_0_0_8874560e400271cc0860f366b1af4d27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, manchester city, borussia dortmund, pep guardiola, sputnik, transfer, contract, deal, sport, football, sport, contract, deal, transfer, sputnik, football club, football, football team, football legend, manchester city, harry kane, football star, erling haaland

Why Signing Erling Haaland is Key to Pep Guardiola's Man City Success After Harry Kane Setback

14:15 GMT 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEON KUEGELERSoccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 9, 2021
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEON KUEGELER
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Man City manager Pep Guardiola was in hot pursuit of Harry Kane during the summer as he was desperate to find a world-class striker to replace Sergio Aguero, who left the side for Barcelona after becoming the club's record goalscorer. But the Citizens failed to snap up the English forward and have now turned their focus to another big name.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will go all-out to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland during the January transfer window, and the reigning Premier League champions are in the process of initiating talks with his agent, The Times reported.

According to the media outlet, Guardiola has turned to Haaland after his efforts to land Kane were met with stiff resistance from Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy, who refused to let the 28-year-old talismanic striker leave the London club.

Haaland is seen as crucial to Guardiola's plans at City considering he can currently call on one recognised striker, Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, in the squad.

The Spaniard has often spoken about his desire to sign a world class forward of late.

Regarded as one of the greatest tacticians in football, Guardiola openly admitted that compared to City's Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, City's attacking options are short.
"Strikers are strikers. We don't have this weapon that teams like Chelsea, United or Tottenham or others have. We don't have a player to score 25 league goals for himself so we have to do it as a team. This is what we will try this season," Guardiola said ahead of City's match against Chelsea last month.

The 21-year-old has shown great promise with Dortmund, scoring an impressive 68 goals in 67 games since arriving at the Westphalia Stadium in 2020.

However, the Norwegian won't come cheap; his contract with Dortmund has a $87 million release clause, which comes into force in 2022.

Despite Guardiola setting his eyes on Haaland, he's wary of arch-rivals Manchester United, who are also reportedly interested.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:21 GMTUK Minister Confident People Will Get Toys for Christmas as Containers Pile Up at Ports
14:16 GMTUsers Unable to Access NHS App, Website & COVID Pass - Report
14:15 GMTWhy Signing Erling Haaland is Key to Pep Guardiola's Man City Success After Harry Kane Setback
14:06 GMTPolish Football Association Says FIFA Found No Proof of Glik Racially Abusing Walker
14:00 GMTRussia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray
13:59 GMTTwo-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to Run Again in 2024, Poll Shows
13:47 GMTChina Rejects Attempts to Blemish Its Reputation Using Cybersecurity, Foreign Ministry Says
13:45 GMTPentagon Lacks COVID-19 Status of Thousands of Civilian Staff Amid Looming Jab Deadline
13:45 GMTUkraine Ready for Normandy Format Talks, 'Waiting for Signal' From Russia, Foreign Minister Says
13:42 GMTClashes in Kosovo Leave 10 Serbs Hospitalized, One Seriously Injured, Hospital Director Says
13:27 GMTNew Pre-Trial Hearing in Prince Andrew Sexual Assault Case to Commence in New York
13:26 GMTPutin Says US Has Triggered a Global Arms Race by Withdrawing From ABM Treaty
13:19 GMTMad Magyars: Tory MP Criticises ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Scenes Involving Hungary Supporters at Wembley
13:18 GMTKosovo's Special Police Unit Reportedly Dispatched to Serb Majority Region Amid Protests
13:05 GMTIndia's Federal Government Blames States for Coal Mismanagement Amid Heavy Load Shedding
13:00 GMTStar Trek Actor William Shatner Blasts Off Into Space on Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 Rocket
12:55 GMTBoris 'Trying To Do a Winston Churchill': Twitter Buzz & Mockery Over Johnson's Painting Venture
12:34 GMT'Squid Game' Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Original in History, With Over 111 Mln Views in 27 Days
12:32 GMTAnkara Claims Russia, US Share Responsibility for Kurdish Attacks in Turkish-Occupied Syria
12:30 GMTRussian Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy Against Delta COVID-19