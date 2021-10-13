https://sputniknews.com/20211013/why-signing-erling-haaland-is-key-to-pep-guardiolas-man-city-success-after-harry-kane-setback-1089885316.html

Why Signing Erling Haaland is Key to Pep Guardiola's Man City Success After Harry Kane Setback

Why Signing Erling Haaland is Key to Pep Guardiola's Man City Success After Harry Kane Setback

Man City manager Pep Guardiola was in hot pursuit of Harry Kane during the summer as he was desperate to find a world-class striker to replace Sergio Aguero... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-13T14:15+0000

2021-10-13T14:15+0000

2021-10-13T14:15+0000

football

football

sport

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

manchester city

borussia dortmund

pep guardiola

sputnik

transfer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334696_0:153:2079:1322_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc072fb3898a7c595454b19841fdd39.jpg

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will go all-out to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland during the January transfer window, and the reigning Premier League champions are in the process of initiating talks with his agent, The Times reported.According to the media outlet, Guardiola has turned to Haaland after his efforts to land Kane were met with stiff resistance from Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy, who refused to let the 28-year-old talismanic striker leave the London club. Haaland is seen as crucial to Guardiola's plans at City considering he can currently call on one recognised striker, Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, in the squad.The Spaniard has often spoken about his desire to sign a world class forward of late. Regarded as one of the greatest tacticians in football, Guardiola openly admitted that compared to City's Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, City's attacking options are short. "Strikers are strikers. We don't have this weapon that teams like Chelsea, United or Tottenham or others have. We don't have a player to score 25 league goals for himself so we have to do it as a team. This is what we will try this season," Guardiola said ahead of City's match against Chelsea last month.The 21-year-old has shown great promise with Dortmund, scoring an impressive 68 goals in 67 games since arriving at the Westphalia Stadium in 2020. However, the Norwegian won't come cheap; his contract with Dortmund has a $87 million release clause, which comes into force in 2022. Despite Guardiola setting his eyes on Haaland, he's wary of arch-rivals Manchester United, who are also reportedly interested.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, manchester city, borussia dortmund, pep guardiola, sputnik, transfer, contract, deal, sport, football, sport, contract, deal, transfer, sputnik, football club, football, football team, football legend, manchester city, harry kane, football star, erling haaland