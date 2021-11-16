https://sputniknews.com/20211116/gary-lineker--fans-hail-harry-kane-as-england-striker-equals-54-year-old-record-against-san-marino-1090769091.html

Gary Lineker & Fans Hail Harry Kane as England Striker Equals 54-Year-Old Record Against San Marino

Gary Lineker & Fans Hail Harry Kane as England Striker Equals 54-Year-Old Record Against San Marino

Kane may have failed in ending England's 55-year-wait for a major international trophy during the Euros in July, but the Tottenham talisman continues to make... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-16T13:47+0000

2021-11-16T13:47+0000

2021-11-16T13:47+0000

football

football

sport

england

world cup qualifier

sputnik

fifa world cup 2022

sport

football

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090776452_0:55:1851:1096_1920x0_80_0_0_27a0e677441ffad2d43ad4b4537e69f5.jpg

England skipper Harry Kane not only secured England's place in next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar but also became the first English player in 54 years to register back-to-back international hat-tricks. His four goals against minnows San Marino at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle follows three goals against Albania last Friday. Kane's quartet of strikes against the former came in the 27th, 31st, 39th, and 42nd minute.Harry Maguire opened the scoring in the 6th minute, followed by an own goal by Filippo Fabbri, before debutant Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham, and Bukayo Saka got on the scoresheet. However, it was Kane who stole the show with his four goals. The Spurs frontman also became the first player to score four goals for England since 1993, when Ian Wright did the same – also against San Marino. Moreover, Kane took his tally of goals for England in 2021 to 16, a national record, and now sits level with former Spurs frontman Gary Linekar as the country's joint third-highest goal scorers on 48 goals each. Kane's heroics were hailed by both the fans and former players, including Linekar. Some people on social media even declared him the "best player in the world right now."England finish top of Group I in the World Cup qualifiers with 26 points, six points ahead of second-placed Poland.

england

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, england, world cup qualifier, sputnik, fifa world cup 2022, sport, football, sport, football, football team, football legend, harry kane, football star, england fans, gary lineker