Chris Cuomo Preparing to Sue CNN and Demand $18 Million Plus Damages, Media Says

Chris Cuomo is preparing to sue CNN and demand $18 million from the channel, the New York Post has reported, citing its sources. According to them, the 51-year-old has filed a lawsuit and is ready to engage in a court battle with CNN over his four-year work contract, which he signed last year. Under the deal, the journalist was reportedly paid $6 million annually, which means that he is owed around $18 million.One source told the outlet that the TV presenter also intends to seek damages from the channel. Another insider told the tabloid that CNN has "no intention of paying [Chris] Cuomo a penny". "If he gets a settlement, there would be uproar", the source said.Still another insider confirmed that Chris Cuomo is unlikely to get any reimbursement from the channel as "CNN has a standard morality clause in their contract that says if the employee does anything of disrepute, they can be immediately fired".Andrew Cuomo SagaThe ongoing standoff between the TV host and his employer stems from the sexual harassment accusations made against his elder brother Andrew Cuomo. The then-governor of New York was accused by several women of inappropriate behaviour such as kissing them against their will and groping.The politician has categorically denied the accusations, branding them a plot to oust him from office and remained adamant despite widespread calls from fellow party members, including President Joe Biden, to step down. When the scandal broke the younger Cuomo said he wouldn't cover the story about his brother as this would be a conflict of interest.Two months later the US media reported that the TV presenter was not sincere. The Washington Post said that he was helping his brother's aides respond to the sexual harassment allegations. The newspaper said that it was Chris Cuomo who advised his brother to take a defiant position at the beginning of the scandal and not give in to calls to resign.Cuomo issued a statement in which he apologised to the public, calling his actions a "mistake". At the same time, he noted that he was acting not as an adviser, but as a brother.At the time, CNN didn't take disciplinary action against its presenter, although it admitted that his actions were "inappropriate". The channel's president, Jeff Zucker, backed Chris Cuomo, saying the anchor was "human" and faced "very unique circumstances". CNN even offered the journalist a leave of absence if he wished to help his brother. It is said that Chris Cuomo and Jeff Zucker have a close relationship and the channel's president stood by him even when other high-ranking employees called for his dismissal.Was CNN's President Aware of Cuomo's Actions?Zucker, however, changed his stance following the release of information collected as part of a probe into Andrew Cuomo. The documents published last week showed that Chris Cuomo was deeply involved in helping his brother fight the accusations of sexual harassment and that he did act as an adviser to his sibling.The probe showed that the TV presenter used his connections to research his brother's accusers and made inquiries about the status of the articles on the issue in various outlets. "I have a lead [on one accuser]", Chris Cuomo wrote to his brother's aides. CNN first suspended the TV presenter indefinitely."[The newly-released] documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation", CNN said in a statement.Yet, on 5 December Cuomo was fired, with reports saying that the decision on his dismissal was made after the channel was informed that a woman had accused Chris Cuomo of sexual misconduct.On Monday, the journalist's spokesman told The Wall Street Journal that CNN's president was fully aware about his involvement in the Andrew Cuomo scandal and that there are individuals who can corroborate the claim. CNN has dismissed the statement as lies.

