Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/newly-disclosed-docs-reveal-doj-investigating-andrew-cuomo-over-harassment-claims-1091210919.html
Newly Disclosed Docs Reveal DoJ Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Claims
Newly Disclosed Docs Reveal DoJ Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Claims
A newly published document by the New York state government on Thursday has revealed that the US Department of Justice has opened an inquiry into sexual... 02.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-02T20:50+0000
2021-12-02T21:00+0000
andrew cuomo
us justice department
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The document, published on the state Comptroller's website after being obtained by the New York Post via a Freedom of Information Act request, is a contract between the office of new York Governor Kathy Hochul with the law firm Wilkie Farr &amp; Gallagher covering the period from September 10, 2021, until September 9, 2022. However, the signatures by the two parties are dated October 28, 2021.In the contract, it notes that the DOJ has opened inquiries into Cuomo on a number of matters, including his administration's response to COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, his publications of a book about his COVID-19 response, "and other pandemic related matters," as well as the sexual harassment claims against him made by 11 women.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
andrew cuomo, us justice department, us

Newly Disclosed Docs Reveal DoJ Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Claims

20:50 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 21:00 GMT 02.12.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
A newly published document by the New York state government on Thursday has revealed that the US Department of Justice has opened an inquiry into sexual harassment claims against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in August.
The document, published on the state Comptroller's website after being obtained by the New York Post via a Freedom of Information Act request, is a contract between the office of new York Governor Kathy Hochul with the law firm Wilkie Farr & Gallagher covering the period from September 10, 2021, until September 9, 2022. However, the signatures by the two parties are dated October 28, 2021.
In the contract, it notes that the DOJ has opened inquiries into Cuomo on a number of matters, including his administration's response to COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, his publications of a book about his COVID-19 response, "and other pandemic related matters," as well as the sexual harassment claims against him made by 11 women.
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:59 GMTRussian Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Whelan's Complaints of Prison Corruption - Brother
20:50 GMTNewly Disclosed Docs Reveal DoJ Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Claims
20:43 GMTAirbnb Offers Original House From 1990 Film 'Home Alone' for Overnight Rent
19:57 GMTPentagon Chief Slams Chinese Hypersonic Weapons During Visit to Shore Up South Korean Alliance
19:30 GMTMassive Black Hole 'About as Massive as the Milky Way's' Found in Tiny Galaxy
19:04 GMTFrom Socioeconomic Revolutions to New 'Cold War': Saxo Bank Serves Up ‘Outrageous Predictions’ 2022
19:04 GMTRussian Beauty Heads to Israel to Compete for Miss Universe Crown
18:53 GMTInvestigator of 2020 Election in Wisconsin Attempted to Overturn Biden's Victory, Report Reveals
18:41 GMTJoe Biden Speaks About COVID Situation in US Amid Omicron Variant Threat
18:33 GMTMan Dressed as Ninja With Sword Injures 2 Police Officers in Northwestern France, Report Says
18:16 GMTMilitary Ceremony to Honour Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin
17:52 GMT'What Does That Trend Continuing Imply': Elon Musk Revives 'Humanity Living in Simulation' Claim
17:52 GMTIndian FM: China Has Unrealistic Expectations, Border Tensions Have 'Spilt' Into Other Areas
17:49 GMTWhy Has Michigan School Shooter Been Charged With Terrorism?
17:16 GMTOmicron Variant Could Slow US Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic, Yellen Says
16:53 GMTReport: Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg Ready to Resign, Interior Minister May Replace Him
16:47 GMTPossible Link Between Earth's Orbit And Species' Evolution Found by Scientists
16:39 GMTWorld Bank Endorses $280Mln Frozen Aid for Afghanistan to Fend Off Humanitarian Crisis
16:32 GMT'A Number Below 70': Elon Musk Proposes Upper 'Age Limit' for Political Office Seekers
16:09 GMTMan Armed With Shotgun Detained Outside UN HQ