Newly Disclosed Docs Reveal DoJ Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Claims

The document, published on the state Comptroller's website after being obtained by the New York Post via a Freedom of Information Act request, is a contract between the office of new York Governor Kathy Hochul with the law firm Wilkie Farr & Gallagher covering the period from September 10, 2021, until September 9, 2022. However, the signatures by the two parties are dated October 28, 2021.In the contract, it notes that the DOJ has opened inquiries into Cuomo on a number of matters, including his administration's response to COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, his publications of a book about his COVID-19 response, "and other pandemic related matters," as well as the sexual harassment claims against him made by 11 women.

