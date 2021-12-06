https://sputniknews.com/20211206/lionel-messi-neymar-or-himself-kylian-mbappe-reveals-whos-boss-at-paris-saint-germain-1091281327.html

Lionel Messi, Neymar or Himself: Kylian Mbappe Reveals Who's 'Boss' at Paris Saint-Germain

Having been the focus of speculation for more than a year that he will be moving to Spanish behemoth Real Madrid, French forward Kylian Mbappe is now in two... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

Amid mounting speculation about his potential departure to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has had another dig at his teammates - Lionel Messi and Neymar - at the French club.The World Cup winner claimed that it is "difficult" to be the team's "boss" when you are playing alongside the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi and Brazilian playmaker Neymar."Now, I'm in a good spell, the team is doing well. We really don't care about who the boss is. The goal is to put all three of us in the right conditions because we're game-changers. It's better that way," he added.Mbappe has become increasingly vocal about his future with PSG as he declined the Ligue 1 club's last contract extension offer in the summer, almost immediately after seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi arrived in the French capital.On the other hand, in October, the French international confirmed his spat with PSG colleague and Brazilian playmaker Neymar."Yes, I called Neymar 'a bum' because I wasn't happy with a pass," Mbappe told French sports newspaper L'Equipe. "These are things which happen all the time in football.""That's why, right after, given how it blew up, I spoke to him about it. This happens because we want to win. That's it – no issue."Although Messi's arrival at Parc des Princes has meant that the club now has the most powerful attacking force in football - on paper at least - the famous trio has been slammed heavily for their disappointing performance, particularly in the Champions League.The criticism aside, it was suggested that Mbappe doesn't want to live in the constant shadow of Messi whereas Neymar became the Argentine's loyal friend when the two played together for Barcelona for many years.This could explain why Mbappe was pushing for a move to Madrid earlier in the year. But he has since become mellower about his future in France. In fact, he hasn't ruled out extending his stay with PSG despite growing interest from Madrid."At first I was disappointed [not to leave]. But well, I am not in the third division, I am in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it: I just wanted to discover something else," he concluded.

