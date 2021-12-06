https://sputniknews.com/20211206/kylian-mbappe-opens-up-on-his-psg-future-amid-real-madrid-transfer-rumours-1091273429.html

Kylian Mbappe Opens Up on His PSG Future Amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

2018 FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants and 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid for more than a... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

France international Kylian Mbappe is having second thoughts about moving to Spain after the 22-year-old superstar revealed that he could stay with his current employers, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), despite mounting speculation over his next destination - Real Madrid."At first I was disappointed [not to leave]. But well, I am not in the third division, I am in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it. I just wanted to discover something else", he added.During the summer transfer window, Mbappe was said to be ready to move to Madrid. However, the deal fell through because PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo wouldn't let the Frenchman leave as he rejected all their offers.Real Madrid are expected to go full throttle to acquire Mbappe, considering how highly their president Florentino Perez rates the French wizard.Since joining PSG from AS Monaco in 2018, Mbappe has become one of the best young players in the world, transforming himself into a goal machine. So far, he has scored a super impressive 141 goals in 192 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.Mbappe was happy with his life in Paris, but after his childhood hero Lionel Messi arrived in the French capital, Mbappe started hinting that he wanted to exit PSG before turning down the club's latest contract offer a few months ago.While PSG remain 11 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are in contention to move into the Round of 16 of the Champions League, the disappointing display of their famous trio of Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar has been heavily criticised by both pundits and fans. Mbappe admitted that the triumvirate need to improve their play to stop the critical views because they simply can't run away from each of them having to live up to their own lofty standards. "We're aware that we need to do more. When you have three players of that level, you can't hide from it. We need to do the things that keep us together as a collective. We each have to do our bit", he concluded.

