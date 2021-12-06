https://sputniknews.com/20211206/amid-rumours-of-us-boycott-of-beijing-olympics-how-could-the-move-affect-the-games-1091287263.html

Amid Rumours of US Boycott of Beijing Olympics, How Could the Move Affect the Games?

Amid Rumours of US Boycott of Beijing Olympics, How Could the Move Affect the Games?

A Sunday report by CNN alleged that the Biden administration is soon to announce a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will take place in... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T14:59+0000

2021-12-06T14:59+0000

2021-12-06T14:59+0000

world

sport

2022 winter olympics

us

china

winter olympics

opinion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091289237_0:166:3053:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_577def26452836c97f686dfbb4f8b646.jpg

Chinese officials have raised eyebrows at the idea of Washington announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, noting that such a move would be politically motivated and stem from US officials not being invited to the Games in the first place. Beijing has also vowed "firm countermeasures" in case the US proceeds with the idea.Still, the diplomatic boycott, even in the event of it being announced, does not mean that the United States will not be represented in the Chinese capital during the Winter Olympics. Since US athletes will not be impacted, many observers have already noted that the diplomatic move by the Biden administration will be "more of a symbolic protest that anything else".As long as athletes have the opportunity to go and compete for their countries, the US boycott will not impact the games significantly, Jeff J. Brown, author of The China Trilogy and blogger at China Rising Radio Sinoland, underlines.However, the "politicisation" of sports, and the Winter Olympics in particular, has still triggered concerns among experts. The possible boycott will add another piece to the political puzzle that already consists of the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai and the spat between China and Lithuania over the latter allowing the opening of a Taiwanese Representative Office in the country, Francesco Sisci, a Beijing-based China expert, author, and columnist argues. He suggests that Washington could see the squabble with Lithuania as China not being "earnest in adhering to international norms and thus it shouldn’t enjoy a normal winter game".Beijing has been warning Washington not to move ahead with the idea of boycotting the Olympics since such suggestions emerged. President Joe Biden had said earlier that a boycott was something his administration was "considering" amid the US brainstorming on how to pique Beijing over alleged human rights abuses targeting Muslim minorities in China, tensions in South China Sea, and many other issues. China, in its turn, criticised the American "concerns" as interference in its internal affairs.Despite calls not to politicise sports coming from all sides, it appears that the reality is that politics and sports have historically been closely tied, according to Jeff J. Brown.The last time Washington imposed a full boycott of the Games was when former US President Jimmy Carter's administration totally withdrew the US from the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. Now, even though US athletes will still attend the games in Beijing, the atmosphere seems to be gloomily similar to that of the Cold War, per Sisci.

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

world, sport, 2022 winter olympics, us, china, winter olympics, opinion