Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/peoples-republic-of-comedy-lithuanian-mp-blasts-china-amid-taiwan-spat-1091238027.html
'People's Republic of Comedy': Lithuanian MP Blasts China Amid Taiwan Spat
'People's Republic of Comedy': Lithuanian MP Blasts China Amid Taiwan Spat
Beijing and Vilnius verbally clashed last month, with China downgrading its links to Lithuania after the latter allowed Taiwan to open a representative office... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T05:28+0000
2021-12-04T05:28+0000
lithuania
china
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089828528_0:279:2948:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_25043da799fc5cb3e61c7aec9c65f5ea.jpg
Lithuanian MP Matas Maldeikis, who led an official delegation to Taiwan earlier this week, has blasted China, calling it the "People's Republic of Comedy" during a dispute on relations with Taipei.Responding to a tweet by Hu Xijing, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Maldeikis said President Xi Jinping was "sending his clown" to attack Lithuania.Reports also suggest that Lithuania has been removed from China's custom's registry, meaning that Lithuanian goods cannot enter Chinese ports.The cooldown between the two nations started last month, when Lithuania allowed the opening of a Taiwanese Representative Office - which caused a backlash from Beijing, since other offices in European countries (and even in the United States) are named after Taipei, and do not mention Taiwan itself.Taiwan has been separated from the mainland since the end of the civil war in 1949. China considers it to be a breakaway province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own government — maintains that it is an autonomous country.
Now there we are! So even a `basket case' of the EU is now yapping at China! can some one pls tell me where or what is Lituania?
1
puppets mouth string in the eu doing what its made to do...
0
2
lithuania
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089828528_110:0:2839:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_86049eec395fc040f0c7711a02e82863.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lithuania, china, taiwan

'People's Republic of Comedy': Lithuanian MP Blasts China Amid Taiwan Spat

05:28 GMT 04.12.2021
© AP Photo / Andy WongFILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China
FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Beijing and Vilnius verbally clashed last month, with China downgrading its links to Lithuania after the latter allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country.
Lithuanian MP Matas Maldeikis, who led an official delegation to Taiwan earlier this week, has blasted China, calling it the "People's Republic of Comedy" during a dispute on relations with Taipei.
Responding to a tweet by Hu Xijing, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Maldeikis said President Xi Jinping was "sending his clown" to attack Lithuania.
Reports also suggest that Lithuania has been removed from China's custom's registry, meaning that Lithuanian goods cannot enter Chinese ports.
The cooldown between the two nations started last month, when Lithuania allowed the opening of a Taiwanese Representative Office - which caused a backlash from Beijing, since other offices in European countries (and even in the United States) are named after Taipei, and do not mention Taiwan itself.
Taiwan has been separated from the mainland since the end of the civil war in 1949. China considers it to be a breakaway province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own government — maintains that it is an autonomous country.
010002
Discuss
Popular comments
Now there we are! So even a `basket case' of the EU is now yapping at China! can some one pls tell me where or what is Lituania?
ccliffnjiks
4 December, 08:36 GMT1
000000
puppets mouth string in the eu doing what its made to do...
nnewGeneration
4 December, 08:53 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:28 GMT'People's Republic of Comedy': Lithuanian MP Blasts China Amid Taiwan Spat
04:01 GMTTwitter Admits to Erroneously Suspending Accounts Amid a Slew of 'Coordinated and Malicious' Reports
03:41 GMTWorld Must Not Blame Africa for Undervaccination While Denying Continent Shots - Expert
03:32 GMTUS Intel Accuses Russia of Planning 'Multi-Front Offensive' Against Ukraine as Early as 2022
03:30 GMTMeet Mehmet: Dr. Oz Vying for US Senate in Pennsylvania After Trump-Endorsed Candidate Drops Out
01:45 GMTIsraeli ‘Pegasus’ Spyware Used to Hack Phones of 11 US Diplomats - Reports
01:35 GMTColorado Store Shooting Suspect Found Incompetent to Stand Trial - Reports
00:59 GMTAstronomers Spot Ultra-Dense Exoplanet Seemingly Made of Solid Iron Orbiting Nearby Star
00:41 GMTMillions Remain Long-Term Unemployed Despite Big Decline in November US Jobless Rate
00:30 GMTA Failed Biennial World Cup Could Lead to New Global Tournament
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Postpones Jeffrey Clark Deposition Over Medical Condition
YesterdayExplosive & Nearing Dominance: What the Data Out of South Africa is Telling Us About Omicron
YesterdayOklahoma Suing Biden Admin to Exempt National Guard From Pentagon's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayUS States of Maryland, Pennsylvania Confirm First Omicron Variant Cases - Statements
YesterdayGroup-IB Founder's Case Linked to Leakage of Data From Alleged GRU Hackers - Reports
YesterdayArmed Man Arrested Outside UN Charged With Making Terroristic Threat - NYPD
YesterdayMacron Postures as Peacemaker Between Lebanon, Gulf Nations After Selling UAE Fighter Jets
YesterdayUS Ends Vienna Talks, Says Iran Not 'Serious' About Meeting JCPOA Compliance Standards
YesterdayDeSantis' Idea to Create Civilian Militia He Would Control Triggers 'Gestapo' Associations Online
YesterdayVast Amounts of Explosives, Munitions Reportedly Stolen From, Lost by US Military