https://sputniknews.com/20211204/cristiano-ronaldo-may-miss-manchester-uniteds-first-game-under-new-boss-ralf-rangnick-1091238999.html

Cristiano Ronaldo May Miss Manchester United's First Game Under New Boss Ralf Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo May Miss Manchester United's First Game Under New Boss Ralf Rangnick

On Friday, the day after Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal, while briefing the media as United boss, Ralf Rangnick praised the 36-year-old Portuguese star... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-04T07:54+0000

2021-12-04T07:54+0000

2021-12-04T07:54+0000

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

premier league

football

old trafford

football star

crystal palace

news

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091240379_0:162:3067:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_b2b8b3cfc6832ca549ebbb13da8d3d1d.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to miss Manchester United's clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday after reportedly injuring his knee doing his "SIU" celebration against Arsenal. The injury to the 36-year-old will be a setback for German coach Ralf Rangnick who is set to take charge of his first game as the Red Devils manager on Sunday.The Sun claimed that Ronaldo injured his knee during his trademark celebration "SUI" in which he jumps high into the air while spinning before landing with his hands down by his side. On Thursday, the Portuguese superstar scored twice against Arsenal, including a smashing penalty to give his team a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.The Portugal international did not immediately display any ill-effects from the celebration until Anthony Martial came on for him in the 88th minute. He left the pitch with an awkward walk, indicating pain in his leg.The German coach, who once dubbed the former Juventus star as being too old, spoke at length about Ronaldo on Friday, saying: "What I saw from Cristiano yesterday (against Arsenal), he is more than willing to do that, to put his input into the team. His teammates will have to do the same". Referred to as the "Godfather of Gegenpress", the 63-year-old interim manager of the Red Devils also emphasised that he would prefer to work with the entire team rather than focusing on one player. The Norwegian Solskjaer was in charge of the side for a little under three years, and Rangnick spoke with him last Sunday before the game against Chelsea for almost two hours. The German boss aims to bring greater "control" over the coming weeks and months, which will help the squad "gain confidence". "This is obviously not easy, and I cannot do that within one or two training sessions, not even in one of two weeks. It's not about playing pressing or counter-pressing for the pressing kind of sake, but it's about control. This is the major target", Rangnick, who left his role as manager of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, said while providing his game plan for Ronaldo and others in the Premier League. Ronaldo, so far, has scored 801 career goals and is Manchester United's top scorer with 12 goals so far in all competitions.

https://sputniknews.com/20211203/former-french-captain-patrice-evra-takes-a-dig-at-jamie-carragher-for-cristiano-ronaldo-remarks-1091220760.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, premier league, football, old trafford, football star, crystal palace, news, sport