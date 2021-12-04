https://sputniknews.com/20211204/cristiano-ronaldo-may-miss-manchester-uniteds-first-game-under-new-boss-ralf-rangnick-1091238999.html
Cristiano Ronaldo May Miss Manchester United's First Game Under New Boss Ralf Rangnick
Cristiano Ronaldo May Miss Manchester United's First Game Under New Boss Ralf Rangnick
On Friday, the day after Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal, while briefing the media as United boss, Ralf Rangnick praised the 36-year-old Portuguese star... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T07:54+0000
2021-12-04T07:54+0000
2021-12-04T07:54+0000
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
premier league
football
old trafford
football star
crystal palace
news
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091240379_0:162:3067:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_b2b8b3cfc6832ca549ebbb13da8d3d1d.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to miss Manchester United's clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday after reportedly injuring his knee doing his "SIU" celebration against Arsenal. The injury to the 36-year-old will be a setback for German coach Ralf Rangnick who is set to take charge of his first game as the Red Devils manager on Sunday.The Sun claimed that Ronaldo injured his knee during his trademark celebration "SUI" in which he jumps high into the air while spinning before landing with his hands down by his side. On Thursday, the Portuguese superstar scored twice against Arsenal, including a smashing penalty to give his team a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.The Portugal international did not immediately display any ill-effects from the celebration until Anthony Martial came on for him in the 88th minute. He left the pitch with an awkward walk, indicating pain in his leg.The German coach, who once dubbed the former Juventus star as being too old, spoke at length about Ronaldo on Friday, saying: "What I saw from Cristiano yesterday (against Arsenal), he is more than willing to do that, to put his input into the team. His teammates will have to do the same". Referred to as the "Godfather of Gegenpress", the 63-year-old interim manager of the Red Devils also emphasised that he would prefer to work with the entire team rather than focusing on one player. The Norwegian Solskjaer was in charge of the side for a little under three years, and Rangnick spoke with him last Sunday before the game against Chelsea for almost two hours. The German boss aims to bring greater "control" over the coming weeks and months, which will help the squad "gain confidence". "This is obviously not easy, and I cannot do that within one or two training sessions, not even in one of two weeks. It's not about playing pressing or counter-pressing for the pressing kind of sake, but it's about control. This is the major target", Rangnick, who left his role as manager of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, said while providing his game plan for Ronaldo and others in the Premier League. Ronaldo, so far, has scored 801 career goals and is Manchester United's top scorer with 12 goals so far in all competitions.
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/former-french-captain-patrice-evra-takes-a-dig-at-jamie-carragher-for-cristiano-ronaldo-remarks-1091220760.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091240379_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6b78f61047681bd3b9f5cd3767d64f56.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, premier league, football, old trafford, football star, crystal palace, news, sport
Cristiano Ronaldo May Miss Manchester United's First Game Under New Boss Ralf Rangnick
On Friday, the day after Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal, while briefing the media as United boss, Ralf Rangnick praised the 36-year-old Portuguese star for his amazing fitness and said that "he's still a player who can easily make the difference".
Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to miss Manchester United's clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday after reportedly injuring his knee
doing his "SIU" celebration against Arsenal. The injury to the 36-year-old will be a setback for German coach Ralf Rangnick who is set to take charge of his first game as the Red Devils manager on Sunday.
The Sun claimed that Ronaldo injured his knee during his trademark celebration "SUI" in which he jumps high into the air while spinning before landing with his hands down by his side. On Thursday, the Portuguese superstar scored twice against Arsenal, including a smashing penalty to give his team a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.
The Portugal international
did not immediately display any ill-effects from the celebration until Anthony Martial came on for him in the 88th minute. He left the pitch with an awkward walk, indicating pain in his leg.
The German coach, who once dubbed the former Juventus star as being too old, spoke at length about Ronaldo on Friday, saying: "What I saw from Cristiano yesterday (against Arsenal), he is more than willing to do that, to put his input into the team. His teammates will have to do the same".
Referred to as the "Godfather of Gegenpress",
the 63-year-old interim manager of the Red Devils also emphasised that he would prefer to work with the entire team rather than focusing on one player.
"So, yes, it's about how we can develop the whole team, not only Cristiano. We play in the most competitive league in the world, so we need all the players on board", Rangnick, who takes charge of Man Utd after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal last month, said.
The Norwegian Solskjaer was in charge of the side for a little under three years, and Rangnick spoke with him last Sunday before the game against Chelsea for almost two hours.
The German boss aims to bring greater "control" over the coming weeks and months, which will help the squad "gain confidence".
"This is obviously not easy, and I cannot do that within one or two training sessions, not even in one of two weeks. It's not about playing pressing or counter-pressing for the pressing kind of sake, but it's about control. This is the major target", Rangnick, who left his role as manager of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, said while providing his game plan for Ronaldo and others in the Premier League.
Ronaldo, so far, has scored 801 career goals and is Manchester United's top scorer with 12 goals so far in all competitions.