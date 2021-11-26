Registration was successful!
We Played Like S**t: WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo Fume at His Ex-Teammates in X-Rated Diatribe
We Played Like S**t: WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo Fume at His Ex-Teammates in X-Rated Diatribe
The incident occurred during the 2020/2021 football season, when Juventus was playing against Porto FC in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.
It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the game, has set exacting standards both for himself and his teammates, with reports saying that he doesn’t mince words in the dressing room when his team displays a subpar performance.Now a new documentary about Juventus, called "All or Nothing", has revealed how angry the five-time winner of Ballon d’Or was when the Old Lady was losing 1-0 to Porto in the UEFA Champions League after the first half.A snippet of the film posted online shows the team in the dressing room with the striker clashing with Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado.WARNING: This video contains strong language.It seems Ronaldo’s diatribe inspired his teammates, as Juventus managed to make a comeback, winning the game 3-2. This, however, didn’t help the Old Lady from getting through to the quarterfinals, as Porto scored two away goals.Another snippet of the documentary shows Juventus' players devastated following the match, with Ronaldo seemingly crying.It is rumoured that the humiliating loss to Porto prompted Ronaldo to move to Manchester United. Prior to that, Juventus’ bosses had repeatedly stated that the Portuguese star was committed to the club and was expected to play in Turin until his contract expires in summer of 2023.This week, Manchester United has secured itself a place in the knockout stage of UEFA Champions League by beating Villareal 2-0. However, the Red Devils' performance in the Premier League leaves much to be desired. Last week it suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Watford, which made the club eighth. It now lags 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.
The incident occurred during the 2020/2021 football season, when Juventus was playing against Porto FC in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. The first game ended a confident Porto victory and Juventus needed to score two goals in order to progress to the quarterfinals.
It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the history of the game, has set exacting standards both for himself and his teammates, with reports saying that he doesn’t mince words in the dressing room when his team displays a subpar performance.
Now a new documentary about Juventus, called "All or Nothing", has revealed how angry the five-time winner of Ballon d’Or was when the Old Lady was losing 1-0 to Porto in the UEFA Champions League after the first half.

A snippet of the film posted online shows the team in the dressing room with the striker clashing with Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado.

"What the f***! We didn't play at all! Nothing!" Ronaldo yells.

“You must be an example for everyone”, Cuadrado responds.

To that Ronaldo replies: "I’m included too. We are not playing at all. We have to tell each other the truth, we played like s**t. This is a Champions League match, we need to have personality”.

WARNING: This video contains strong language.
It seems Ronaldo’s diatribe inspired his teammates, as Juventus managed to make a comeback, winning the game 3-2. This, however, didn’t help the Old Lady from getting through to the quarterfinals, as Porto scored two away goals.

Another snippet of the documentary shows Juventus' players devastated following the match, with Ronaldo seemingly crying.
It is rumoured that the humiliating loss to Porto prompted Ronaldo to move to Manchester United. Prior to that, Juventus’ bosses had repeatedly stated that the Portuguese star was committed to the club and was expected to play in Turin until his contract expires in summer of 2023.

This week, Manchester United has secured itself a place in the knockout stage of UEFA Champions League by beating Villareal 2-0. However, the Red Devils' performance in the Premier League leaves much to be desired. Last week it suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Watford, which made the club eighth. It now lags 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.
