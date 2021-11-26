Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211126/tactical-genius-ralf-rangnicks-appointment-as-interim-manager-excites-man-united-supporters-1091033959.html
'Tactical Genius': Ralf Rangnick's Appointment as Interim Manager Excites Man United Supporters
'Tactical Genius': Ralf Rangnick's Appointment as Interim Manager Excites Man United Supporters
Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Man United's manager last Sunday, there has been intense speculation about who would be in the hot seat at Old... 26.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-26T12:01+0000
2021-11-26T12:01+0000
football
football
sport
manchester united
sputnik
sport
sport
psg
manager
paris saint-germain (psg)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091039106_0:121:1676:1064_1920x0_80_0_0_d81366421eaecc1896a86ae9690cb2c5.jpg
Manchester United fans have hailed "tactical genius" Ralf Rangnick's appointment as the team's new interim manager. The Red Devils have hired Rangnick for the remainder of the current season before the club goes on a hunt for a permanent head coach next summer.Although United wanted to hire PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino immediately after removing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the top job, the French club didn't allow the Argentine to leave.Despite the Pochettino setback, the club's loyal fan base has welcomed Rangnick's arrival at the Manchester-based team. While some United supporters called the move "massive", others declared it the beginning of a "new era".On the other hand, a few declared the revered German "one of the best footballing brains" in the world, while a section of the team's supporters called his appointment a "step in the right direction".Meanwhile, Rangnick is widely regarded as one of the greatest tacticians in the sport after he succeeded in transforming the fate of multiple German sides, including VfB Stuttgart during his initial managerial career. His success in Germany eventually earned him the epithet of "Professor" due to his deep insights into the game. Both Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have seen him from close quarters at RB Leipzig and are considered his disciples, having learned their trade from him.Rangnick, however, will have his task cut out at United as the once mighty side is currently languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table with 17 points and is virtually out of contention in the tournament.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091039106_0:0:1676:1257_1920x0_80_0_0_790c15866bc906d28a25dfb32eb83fa1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, manchester united, sputnik, sport, sport, psg, manager, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, football team, head coach, mauricio pochettino, ole gunnar solskjær, mauricio pochettino

'Tactical Genius': Ralf Rangnick's Appointment as Interim Manager Excites Man United Supporters

12:01 GMT 26.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jens MeyerFILE - Leipzig's head coach Ralf Rangnick celebrates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg in Leipzig, Germany, on April 27, 2019
FILE - Leipzig's head coach Ralf Rangnick celebrates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg in Leipzig, Germany, on April 27, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jens Meyer
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Man United's manager last Sunday, there has been intense speculation about who would be in the hot seat at Old Trafford. The English giants finally put an end to the rumours when they named FC Lokomotiv Moscow's Head of Sports and Development Ralf Rangnick as their head coach for the next six months.
Manchester United fans have hailed "tactical genius" Ralf Rangnick's appointment as the team's new interim manager.
The Red Devils have hired Rangnick for the remainder of the current season before the club goes on a hunt for a permanent head coach next summer.
Although United wanted to hire PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino immediately after removing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the top job, the French club didn't allow the Argentine to leave.

Despite the Pochettino setback, the club's loyal fan base has welcomed Rangnick's arrival at the Manchester-based team.

While some United supporters called the move "massive", others declared it the beginning of a "new era".

On the other hand, a few declared the revered German "one of the best footballing brains" in the world, while a section of the team's supporters called his appointment a "step in the right direction".
Meanwhile, Rangnick is widely regarded as one of the greatest tacticians in the sport after he succeeded in transforming the fate of multiple German sides, including VfB Stuttgart during his initial managerial career.
His success in Germany eventually earned him the epithet of "Professor" due to his deep insights into the game.

Both Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have seen him from close quarters at RB Leipzig and are considered his disciples, having learned their trade from him.

Rangnick, however, will have his task cut out at United as the once mighty side is currently languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table with 17 points and is virtually out of contention in the tournament.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMT'Never Forget': India Recalls 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, Pays Tribute to Soldiers
12:17 GMTPlane With Swiss Foreign Minister Flying to China Redirected to Moscow
12:01 GMT'Tactical Genius': Ralf Rangnick's Appointment as Interim Manager Excites Man United Supporters
12:00 GMT'The System is Broken', Says Pensions Expert as Canada Reopens Border for Illegal Crossers
11:52 GMTASEM13 Summit Holds Press Conference After Online Negotiations
11:40 GMTExtinction Rebellion Blocks Amazon Depots in Parts of UK on Black Friday Prompting Travel Chaos
11:28 GMTUK to Deploy More Tanks to Germany Amid Reported Worries Over Russian 'Activities' on Ukraine Border
11:05 GMTTwitterians Slam LeBron as 'LeSnitch' After He Gets Pacers Fans Kicked Out of Game
11:02 GMTFrench Fishermen Try to Block Eurotunnel, Port of Calais Amid Licenses Row With Britain
10:36 GMTSolomon Islands PM Sogavare Blames Foreign Powers for Fuelling Unrest as Chinese Want Evacuation
10:19 GMTBear Attack Survivor Awaited Help For 20 Days in Siberian Taiga
10:18 GMTPeople Smugglers Reportedly Advertise Services Openly on Facebook Amid UK Migration Crisis
10:12 GMTIce Wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Plant Appears Partly Melted, Reports Say
10:05 GMTAnother Kind of Traffic: UK Department for Transport Website Caught Featuring Porn
10:00 GMTUK Hopes France Will Reconsider Cancelling Meeting on Migrant Channel Crossing
10:00 GMTMedia Reveals Content of French Coast Guard's Mayday Call After Migrant Boat Capsized in Channel
09:53 GMTLive Updates: WHO to Hold Emergency Meeting Over New COVID-19 Strain
09:21 GMTAuthorities of French Martinique Impose Curfew due to Riots Against COVID-19 Restrictions
09:03 GMTLukashenko Arrives at Logistics Centre Near Polish Border Hosting Migrants
08:54 GMTIndian Opposition Parties to Boycott Constitution Day Celebrations