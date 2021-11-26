https://sputniknews.com/20211126/tactical-genius-ralf-rangnicks-appointment-as-interim-manager-excites-man-united-supporters-1091033959.html
'Tactical Genius': Ralf Rangnick's Appointment as Interim Manager Excites Man United Supporters
Manchester United fans have hailed "tactical genius" Ralf Rangnick's appointment as the team's new interim manager. The Red Devils have hired Rangnick for the remainder of the current season before the club goes on a hunt for a permanent head coach next summer.Although United wanted to hire PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino immediately after removing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the top job, the French club didn't allow the Argentine to leave.Despite the Pochettino setback, the club's loyal fan base has welcomed Rangnick's arrival at the Manchester-based team. While some United supporters called the move "massive", others declared it the beginning of a "new era".On the other hand, a few declared the revered German "one of the best footballing brains" in the world, while a section of the team's supporters called his appointment a "step in the right direction".Meanwhile, Rangnick is widely regarded as one of the greatest tacticians in the sport after he succeeded in transforming the fate of multiple German sides, including VfB Stuttgart during his initial managerial career. His success in Germany eventually earned him the epithet of "Professor" due to his deep insights into the game. Both Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have seen him from close quarters at RB Leipzig and are considered his disciples, having learned their trade from him.Rangnick, however, will have his task cut out at United as the once mighty side is currently languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table with 17 points and is virtually out of contention in the tournament.
