International
Why Zinedine Zidane Could Still be Man Utd's Manager Despite the French Legend Rejecting Their Offer
Why Zinedine Zidane Could Still be Man Utd's Manager Despite the French Legend Rejecting Their Offer
Legendary Zinedine Zidane may have rejected Manchester United's offer to become their next manager, but the Frenchman could still be in England if the Red... 25.11.2021, Sputnik International
After Manchester United announced the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their head coach on Sunday, the first name to be linked to the iconic club was that of Zinedine Zidane.Zidane has become one of the most respectable managers after he guided Real Madrid to three Champions League and two La Liga titles from 2016 to 2020.While there's no doubt about Zidane's managerial skills, the fact that he's currently out of work could act in United's favour.Moreover, after PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Old Trafford was stalled by the Ligue 1 club, the options for United are quite limited.Despite mounting pressure from the fans, United didn't dismiss Solskjaer during two international breaks, resulting in the club losing out on Antonio Conte, who was free until four weeks before Tottenham Hotspur hired him.Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was the other name doing the rounds, but only days ago he ruled himself out from the race.The only option United really have at the moment is Zidane, who also fits into the scheme of things at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are known for their aggressive brand of football and Zidane too is famous for employing such tactics on the field.Additionally, Zidane has shared a great rapport with Cristiano Ronaldo and French centre-back Raphael Varane since his Real Madrid days, where he coached both the Portuguese ace and the French star, something United are hoping to cash on.Talking to Sputnik, former Indian midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi backed Zidane to deliver the results if he joined the Manchester-based side."A coach-like Zidane would definitely change the fate of United as we have seen with him in Madrid. His persona, charisma and tactics would bring a new energy into the team and lead them to a path of resurrection," Nabi said on Thursday."Zidane also knows how to work around great players like Ronaldo. Through his experience, he could push good players to become great, create a new team culture, which would augur well for United as these were the things missing during Solskjaer's time," Nabi added.
Why Zinedine Zidane Could Still be Man Utd's Manager Despite the French Legend Rejecting Their Offer

11:39 GMT 25.11.2021
© AP Photo / Manu FernandezReal Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gives instructions to his players during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gives instructions to his players during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
All materials
Legendary Zinedine Zidane may have rejected Manchester United's offer to become their next manager, but the Frenchman could still be in England if the Red Devils fail to get their preferred man for the job.
After Manchester United announced the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their head coach on Sunday, the first name to be linked to the iconic club was that of Zinedine Zidane.
Zidane has become one of the most respectable managers after he guided Real Madrid to three Champions League and two La Liga titles from 2016 to 2020.
While there's no doubt about Zidane's managerial skills, the fact that he's currently out of work could act in United's favour.
Moreover, after PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Old Trafford was stalled by the Ligue 1 club, the options for United are quite limited.
Despite mounting pressure from the fans, United didn't dismiss Solskjaer during two international breaks, resulting in the club losing out on Antonio Conte, who was free until four weeks before Tottenham Hotspur hired him.
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was the other name doing the rounds, but only days ago he ruled himself out from the race.
The only option United really have at the moment is Zidane, who also fits into the scheme of things at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are known for their aggressive brand of football and Zidane too is famous for employing such tactics on the field.
Additionally, Zidane has shared a great rapport with Cristiano Ronaldo and French centre-back Raphael Varane since his Real Madrid days, where he coached both the Portuguese ace and the French star, something United are hoping to cash on.
Talking to Sputnik, former Indian midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi backed Zidane to deliver the results if he joined the Manchester-based side.
"A coach-like Zidane would definitely change the fate of United as we have seen with him in Madrid. His persona, charisma and tactics would bring a new energy into the team and lead them to a path of resurrection," Nabi said on Thursday.
"Zidane also knows how to work around great players like Ronaldo. Through his experience, he could push good players to become great, create a new team culture, which would augur well for United as these were the things missing during Solskjaer's time," Nabi added.
