https://sputniknews.com/20211124/we-will-never-stop-fighting-for-this-club-ronaldo-after-man-utds-ucl-triumph-over-villarreal-1090976255.html

'We Will Never Stop Fighting for This Club!': Ronaldo After Man Utd's UCL Triumph Over Villarreal

'We Will Never Stop Fighting for This Club!': Ronaldo After Man Utd's UCL Triumph Over Villarreal

After a string of poor results, including a miserable 4-1 loss to newly-promoted Watford, Manchester United finally tasted victory on Tuesday night as the Red... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T13:16+0000

2021-11-24T13:16+0000

2021-11-24T13:16+0000

football

football

champions league

sport

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

sputnik

premier league

sport

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090987881_0:0:3127:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_a7e854639a030ac1ecdbc09182eb55b6.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to Manchester United fans after the English team registered a comprehensive 2-0 win over Villarreal to move into the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League at Estadio de la Ceramica in Spain.Praising his side for their scintillating effort against the Spaniards, Ronaldo promised United supporters that he and his teammates will continue to fight for the club."Always great to play in Spain, amazing to win in Spain, satisfying to score in Spain, a country where I always felt special… Congrats to the lads for a great victory that puts us where we belong! We are Man. United and we will never stop fighting for this club! Let's go, Devils!," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said on Instagram.The match was heading towards a tame draw until the brilliance of CR7 came to the fore as the Portuguese maestro produced a goal to give United a 1-0 lead with just 12 minutes remaining in the game.Subsequently, Jadon Sancho's 90th minute goal secured United's place in the next round of Europe's premier club tournament.It was United's first win since their 3-0 triumph over Tottenham in the Premier League last month.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, champions league, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, premier league, sport, football, sport, victory, football match, win, football club, football game, football team, football star, triumph, uefa champions league