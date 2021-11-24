Registration was successful!
'We Will Never Stop Fighting for This Club!': Ronaldo After Man Utd's UCL Triumph Over Villarreal
'We Will Never Stop Fighting for This Club!': Ronaldo After Man Utd's UCL Triumph Over Villarreal
After a string of poor results, including a miserable 4-1 loss to newly-promoted Watford, Manchester United finally tasted victory on Tuesday night as the Red... 24.11.2021
Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to Manchester United fans after the English team registered a comprehensive 2-0 win over Villarreal to move into the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League at Estadio de la Ceramica in Spain.Praising his side for their scintillating effort against the Spaniards, Ronaldo promised United supporters that he and his teammates will continue to fight for the club."Always great to play in Spain, amazing to win in Spain, satisfying to score in Spain, a country where I always felt special… Congrats to the lads for a great victory that puts us where we belong! We are Man. United and we will never stop fighting for this club! Let's go, Devils!," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said on Instagram.The match was heading towards a tame draw until the brilliance of CR7 came to the fore as the Portuguese maestro produced a goal to give United a 1-0 lead with just 12 minutes remaining in the game.Subsequently, Jadon Sancho's 90th minute goal secured United's place in the next round of Europe's premier club tournament.It was United's first win since their 3-0 triumph over Tottenham in the Premier League last month.
'We Will Never Stop Fighting for This Club!': Ronaldo After Man Utd's UCL Triumph Over Villarreal

13:16 GMT 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / PABLO MORANOSoccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Villarreal v Manchester United - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - November 23, 2021 Manchester United's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their second goal with Cristiano Ronaldo
After a string of poor results, including a miserable 4-1 loss to newly-promoted Watford, Manchester United finally tasted victory on Tuesday night as the Red Devils trumped Villarreal in their Champions League Group F clash on Tuesday night. The team's victory meant that interim coach Michael Carrick also started his reign on a positive note.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to Manchester United fans after the English team registered a comprehensive 2-0 win over Villarreal to move into the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League at Estadio de la Ceramica in Spain.
Praising his side for their scintillating effort against the Spaniards, Ronaldo promised United supporters that he and his teammates will continue to fight for the club.
"Always great to play in Spain, amazing to win in Spain, satisfying to score in Spain, a country where I always felt special… Congrats to the lads for a great victory that puts us where we belong! We are Man. United and we will never stop fighting for this club! Let's go, Devils!," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said on Instagram.
The match was heading towards a tame draw until the brilliance of CR7 came to the fore as the Portuguese maestro produced a goal to give United a 1-0 lead with just 12 minutes remaining in the game.
Subsequently, Jadon Sancho's 90th minute goal secured United's place in the next round of Europe's premier club tournament.
It was United's first win since their 3-0 triumph over Tottenham in the Premier League last month.
