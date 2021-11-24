https://sputniknews.com/20211124/famed-player-lionel-messi-impressed-by-rival-cristiano-ronaldos-return-to-manchester-united-1090973969.html

Famed Player Lionel Messi 'Impressed' by Rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return to Manchester United

In an expansive interview, star player Lionel Messi spoke of how impressed he has been by Cristiano Ronaldo’s quick re-adaptation to the Premier League and Manchester United.The iconic Argentine-born player chimed in on United’s current struggles, saying, “After December it changes a lot and anything can happen.” Later in the interview, he spoke about his and Ronaldo’s reported rivalry.From 2009 to 2018 the pair were reported to have been at odds in Spain, as Messi headlined Barcelona and Ronaldo led Real Madrid’s attack. Messi was far better in La Liga, scoring 329 goals and setting up 131 assists as Barcelona won six La Ligas. Ronaldo, over the same period, scored 311 goals to go along with 85 assists, and won two La Ligas.In the Champions League, however, Ronaldo had the edge, scoring 105 goals as Real Madrid won four Champions Leagues, including three in a row. Messi, meanwhile, scored 83 goals on his way to two Champions League titles.Messi’s admiration for Ronaldo’s quick start to his second life in the Premier League is likely fueled by his own challenges to adjust at PSG. Messi only just registered his first goal in Ligue 1, while Ronaldo has already scored four goals in the Premier League.The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has reportedly raged for over a decade, even as two of the greatest players in the history of the sport are beginning to show their age. Ronaldo’s 0.49 goals per 90 minutes is the lowest since he was 20 and Messi’s current 0.22 goals per 90 is the lowest in his career.

