Famed Player Lionel Messi 'Impressed' by Rival Cristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United
Famed Player Lionel Messi 'Impressed' by Rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return to Manchester United
In an interview with Marca, famed footballer Lionel Messi opened up about his transition from life at Barcelona to life at Paris Saint-Germaine, and his... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
Famed Player Lionel Messi 'Impressed' by Rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return to Manchester United

02:42 GMT 24.11.2021
Nevin Brown
In an interview with Marca, famed footballer Lionel Messi opened up about his transition from life at Barcelona to life at Paris Saint-Germaine, and his admiration for Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo, among other topics.
In an expansive interview, star player Lionel Messi spoke of how impressed he has been by Cristiano Ronaldo’s quick re-adaptation to the Premier League and Manchester United.

“Cristiano already knew the club but that was at a different stage and now he has adapted in an impressive manner. From the beginning, he has scored goals as always and had no problems adapting," Messi quipped on his former La Liga rival.

"In the Premier, it is not as good as we all thought, but it is a very difficult and even competition in which things take a lot of turns.”

The iconic Argentine-born player chimed in on United’s current struggles, saying, “After December it changes a lot and anything can happen.” Later in the interview, he spoke about his and Ronaldo’s reported rivalry.
“We competed individually and as a team for the same goals,” Messi noted, adding that “it was a very beautiful stage for us and also for the people because they enjoyed it very much. It is a beautiful memory that will remain in the history of football.”
From 2009 to 2018 the pair were reported to have been at odds in Spain, as Messi headlined Barcelona and Ronaldo led Real Madrid’s attack. Messi was far better in La Liga, scoring 329 goals and setting up 131 assists as Barcelona won six La Ligas. Ronaldo, over the same period, scored 311 goals to go along with 85 assists, and won two La Ligas.
In the Champions League, however, Ronaldo had the edge, scoring 105 goals as Real Madrid won four Champions Leagues, including three in a row. Messi, meanwhile, scored 83 goals on his way to two Champions League titles.
Messi’s admiration for Ronaldo’s quick start to his second life in the Premier League is likely fueled by his own challenges to adjust at PSG. Messi only just registered his first goal in Ligue 1, while Ronaldo has already scored four goals in the Premier League.
The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has reportedly raged for over a decade, even as two of the greatest players in the history of the sport are beginning to show their age. Ronaldo’s 0.49 goals per 90 minutes is the lowest since he was 20 and Messi’s current 0.22 goals per 90 is the lowest in his career.
