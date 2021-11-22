Registration was successful!
'Ole is an Outstanding Human Being': Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Outgoing Man Utd Boss Solskjaer
'Ole is an Outstanding Human Being': Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Outgoing Man Utd Boss Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager on Sunday after weeks of speculation about his future at Old Trafford. The decision of the Red... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed outgoing Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he described him as "an outstanding human being" after the club's board decided to sack him over the weekend."He's been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he's been my coach since I came back to Man United," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter.While the Norwegian's sacking was anticipated, what accelerated his exit was United's humiliating 4-1 loss to newly-promoted Watford on Saturday.Well before his departure, Solskjaer had been under mounting pressure from United's loyal fans, who were quite vocal in their demand that he should leave his post after the former Premier League champions began to struggle across competitions despite the arrival of Ronaldo at Old Trafford.United are currently 12 points behind table toppers Chelsea in the Premier League. While the Blues have 29 points after 12 games, United are on 17 points after the same number of matches, and are virtually out of contention as far as winning the tournament is concerned.While PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly the frontrunner to become the next United manager, Michael Carrick has been named as interim coach for the time being.
football, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, premier league, psg, manager, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, football team, head coach, mauricio pochettino, ole gunnar solskjær

'Ole is an Outstanding Human Being': Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Outgoing Man Utd Boss Solskjaer

13:02 GMT 22.11.2021
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, greets Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he is replaced by Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, greets Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he is replaced by Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
All materials
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager on Sunday after weeks of speculation about his future at Old Trafford. The decision of the Red Devils' management came after the club suffered five defeats in seven games.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed outgoing Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he described him as "an outstanding human being" after the club's board decided to sack him over the weekend.
"He's been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he's been my coach since I came back to Man United," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter.
"But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!", the 36-year-old superstar footballer concluded.
While the Norwegian's sacking was anticipated, what accelerated his exit was United's humiliating 4-1 loss to newly-promoted Watford on Saturday.
Well before his departure, Solskjaer had been under mounting pressure from United's loyal fans, who were quite vocal in their demand that he should leave his post after the former Premier League champions began to struggle across competitions despite the arrival of Ronaldo at Old Trafford.
United are currently 12 points behind table toppers Chelsea in the Premier League. While the Blues have 29 points after 12 games, United are on 17 points after the same number of matches, and are virtually out of contention as far as winning the tournament is concerned.
While PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly the frontrunner to become the next United manager, Michael Carrick has been named as interim coach for the time being.
