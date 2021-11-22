Registration was successful!
International
Pochettino Leads Race to Become Next Man United Manager Amid Reports of PSG Coach Showing Interest
Pochettino Leads Race to Become Next Man United Manager Amid Reports of PSG Coach Showing Interest
Manchester United are on the look out for a new head coach after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. The Red Devils' announcement came after a
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is the frontrunner to become the next Manchester United manager after the former Tottenham coach showed interest in taking up the offer, football website goal.com reported on Monday.United's management rates Pochettino extremely highly and have admired him since his days in North London for the work he did with the Spurs.The Manchester-based side was keen to bring the Argentine on board in 2019 but the deal failed to materialise. Instead Solskjaer was appointed Utd's long-term manager after a series of impressive results.Even though the former Premier League champions never lost interest in Pochettino, Solskjaer's good work and improvements with the team never allowed the United board to move forward in the direction of bringing Pochettino to Old Trafford.However, Pochettino became PSG manager in the meantime, and has been doing a fine job in Paris with the French team, which is currently topping the charts in Ligue 1.According to Goal, Pochettino would leave his job at PSG if United offered him a long-term deal.The sports publication also claimed that the 49-year-old has a great rapport with United's legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, which would potentially turn out to be one of the prime factors in his decision to quit his position at PSG and move to England. Moreover, Pochettino doesn't share the best of relationships with PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo.As per reports, he is keen to land at a club where he would be free to make his own decisions with regard to the team, unlike at PSG, where Leonardo is the de facto boss.United have named Michael Carrick as interim coach for the time being and expect to hire a manager on a long-term contract before the new season arrives next summer. The once-mighty team, which dominated English football in the 1990s and 2000s, is languishing in eighth place in the Premier League standings at the moment after suffering their fifth defeat in seven matches on Saturday.United pulled up a disappointing 4-1 loss to Watford during the weekend, prompting the club's management to announce Solskjaer's sacking during the weekend.
Pochettino Leads Race to Become Next Man United Manager Amid Reports of PSG Coach Showing Interest

06:49 GMT 22.11.2021
Manchester United are on the look out for a new head coach after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. The Red Devils' announcement came after a string of poor results under the Norwegian and the iconic club is now keen to have Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
