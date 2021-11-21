Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/ole-gunnar-solskjaer-sacked-as-manchester-united-manager-1090181656.html
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
The news comes on the heels of a string of poor performances that have seen United fall off the pace in the race for the Premier League title and look... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T10:33+0000
2021-11-21T10:53+0000
manchester united
sport
ole gunnar solskjær
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080669730_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_564a4191a250fe8ab59789aae037488e.jpg
Manchester United has sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a day after a 4-1 defeat by Watford left the club seventh in the Premier League."While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success. Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family", the statement read.According to the club, Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for upcoming games, while Manchester United looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.The news comes on the heels of a string of poor performances that have seen United fall off the pace in the race for the Premier League title and look unconvincing in the Champions League.Earlier this month, United's board backed Ole Gunnar and indicated he would be given time to turn the season around. However, the embarrassing result against Liverpool proved to be too much. The 5-0 result saw United down 4-0 at half-time and a string of ugly frustration-fuelled tackles led to six yellow cards and a straight red for Paul Pogba.United have spent heavily in recent seasons to build a squad capable of challenging for titles. Solskjaer's tenure helped stabilise the club after a rocky spell, but the manager has never been able to elevate his squad into the elite of Europe.Solskjaer was only intended to be the caretaker to see out the 2018-19 season. After an initial good run of form, the United board offered Solskjaer an extension and the permanent title of manager.Under his leadership, Solskjaer guided the club from a 6th place finish in 2018-19, to a 4th place finish, and finally, a 2nd place finish in the Premier League last season. While United's success in the league and Europe improved, the club failed to win any significant trophies under his leadership.With Solskjaer's sacking, United will look to bring in the fifth manager to try and recapture the glory days United experienced under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080669730_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2178347b7a9ea6b1a3c9c0a221c690e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, sport, ole gunnar solskjær

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager

10:33 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 21.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Oli ScarffManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 6-1 defeat to Spurs
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 6-1 defeat to Spurs - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / Oli Scarff
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The news comes on the heels of a string of poor performances that have seen United fall off the pace in the race for the Premier League title and look unconvincing in the Champions League.
Manchester United has sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a day after a 4-1 defeat by Watford left the club seventh in the Premier League.

"Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision", the club said in a statement.

"While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success. Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family", the statement read.

According to the club, Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for upcoming games, while Manchester United looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.
The news comes on the heels of a string of poor performances that have seen United fall off the pace in the race for the Premier League title and look unconvincing in the Champions League.
Earlier this month, United's board backed Ole Gunnar and indicated he would be given time to turn the season around. However, the embarrassing result against Liverpool proved to be too much. The 5-0 result saw United down 4-0 at half-time and a string of ugly frustration-fuelled tackles led to six yellow cards and a straight red for Paul Pogba.
United have spent heavily in recent seasons to build a squad capable of challenging for titles. Solskjaer's tenure helped stabilise the club after a rocky spell, but the manager has never been able to elevate his squad into the elite of Europe.
Solskjaer was only intended to be the caretaker to see out the 2018-19 season. After an initial good run of form, the United board offered Solskjaer an extension and the permanent title of manager.
Under his leadership, Solskjaer guided the club from a 6th place finish in 2018-19, to a 4th place finish, and finally, a 2nd place finish in the Premier League last season. While United's success in the league and Europe improved, the club failed to win any significant trophies under his leadership.
With Solskjaer's sacking, United will look to bring in the fifth manager to try and recapture the glory days United experienced under Sir Alex Ferguson.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:52 GMTKremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
10:35 GMTTaipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone
10:33 GMTOle Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
10:20 GMTBulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'
09:59 GMTLow Income and No Prospects for Education: 12-Year-Old Opens Up About Child Labour in Gaza
09:57 GMTInvestigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence
09:29 GMT'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'
09:01 GMTStealth Guided-Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam Joins Indian Navy - Video
08:40 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Trial: Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Unseal Black Book Featuring Names of Victims
07:53 GMTShooting Attack Near Jerusalem's Temple Mount Leaves One Dead, Three Injured - Videos
07:42 GMTBoris Johnson May Face New Probe After 'Ex-Lover' Agrees to Hand Over Her Diaries to Ethics Watchdog
06:50 GMTRoyals 'at War With BBC Over Docu Claiming Harry & William Plant Smears Against Each Other in Media'
06:25 GMTSudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say
06:21 GMTRise of Racist Machines? UK Health Secretary Javid Vows to Fight Bias...in Medical Devices
06:09 GMTPolice in US State of Oregon Seize 500,000 Lbs of Illegal Marijuana Worth About $500 Mln
06:09 GMTGod's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'
05:37 GMTBrits Urged to Get Booster Shots 'to Keep the Virus at Bay' Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Europe
05:09 GMTChina Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius
04:31 GMTBolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit
04:08 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Appears in Public After Being Missing for Weeks