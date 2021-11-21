https://sputniknews.com/20211121/zizou-to-the-rescue-man-united-considers-appointing-zidane-after-solskjaers-dismissal-media-says-1090904895.html

Zizou to the Rescue: Man United Considers Appointing Zidane After Solskjaer's Dismissal, Media Says

Zizou to the Rescue: Man United Considers Appointing Zidane After Solskjaer's Dismissal, Media Says

Earlier on Sunday, the club’s board of directors sacked Ole Gunnar Solksjaer following Saturday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat against Watford. This was the Red... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-21T15:52+0000

2021-11-21T15:52+0000

2021-11-21T15:52+0000

sport

manchester united

english premier league

zinedine zidane

la liga

ole gunnar solskjær

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106790/72/1067907239_0:250:4791:2945_1920x0_80_0_0_4b7e824be5dff70d26366ff7de1e4cd7.jpg

Manchester United’s board of directors wants French manager Zinedine Zidane to become the new manager following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Athletic reported, citing sources. According to the outlet, Zizou was the club’s first choice to replace the Norwegian, but there are several obstacles to his appointment.He and his family currently reside in Spain and it is believed that the Frenchman is not good at English. Despite the fact that he began his coaching career just five years ago, he has quickly joined the list of the most successful managers. During his time at Real Madrid, he won 10 trophies, including two La Liga titles, and three gold medals in the UEFA Champions League. According to the Athletic, if the Red Devils fail to persuade Zidane, they will consider holding talks with Julen Lopetegui, the current manager of Sevilla. Although the Spaniard had an unsuccessful stay at Real Madrid in 2018, when he was fired after 14 matches in charge, he went on to win the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla in the 2019/20 season and won silver medals in the tournament the following year. This season, the club has enjoyed a successful start in La Liga and is currently sharing first place in the table with Real Sociedad.Earlier on Sunday, Manchester United announced its decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had been at the helm of the club since 2018. During his stay at Old Trafford, the Norwegian led United to silver medals in the UEFA Europa League and second place in the Premier League last season. Former midfielder Michael Carrick will replace him on an interim basis.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

sport, manchester united, english premier league, zinedine zidane, la liga, ole gunnar solskjær