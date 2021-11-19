https://sputniknews.com/20211119/mauricio-pochettino-opens-up-on-challenges-of-managing-worlds-best-players-at-paris-saint-germain-1090861959.html
Mauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Challenges of Managing 'World's Best Players' at Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino is part of an exclusive group of men who have first-hand experience of dealing with a bunch of superstar footballers. And the Argentine also knows the complications attached with managing the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, all too well.
PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino
has opened up on the challenges of managing a star-studded line-up at the French club as the Argentine has claimed that it is not just about handling the world's greatest players, but about keeping their families, supporters and media happy too.
"We can't forget that we have the best players in the world in our hands", Pochettino told French media on Friday. "But we also have their families, their media circles, their fans".
While the 49-year-old acknowledged that his job at the Parc des Princes
wasn't easy, he was making constant changes to his style and adapting according to the demands of the situation at the French side.
"It's not easy. People talk about players not adapting, having problems, and suffering. But the other employees? They don't have problems?" he added.
Pochettino emphasised that football was a team game where both the support staff, including the coach and the players have equal responsibilities and rights. But the manager had the difficult task of maintaining the optimum balance between them.
"We have responsibilities, you have to find a balance and that applies to the players too. The players' environments often make them believe that they have rights but no responsibilities, and things start to go awry when there isn't that balance", Pochettino concluded.
So far the current season has been exceptional for the former Tottenham manager as not only he managed to lure six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi to the Paris-based club, but has also succeeded in keeping them on top of the table in Ligue 1.
PSG
are currently at the pinnacle of the charts in the French league with 34 points, followed by Lens at second place on 24 points.