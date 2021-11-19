Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/mauricio-pochettino-opens-up-on-challenges-of-managing-worlds-best-players-at-paris-saint-germain-1090861959.html
Mauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Challenges of Managing 'World's Best Players' at Paris Saint-Germain
Mauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Challenges of Managing 'World's Best Players' at Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino is part of an exclusive group of men who have first-hand experience of dealing with a bunch of superstar... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T15:16+0000
2021-11-19T16:17+0000
football
football
sport
lionel messi
sputnik
sport
football
sport
psg
neymar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090862188_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_9a35887aea95dd8247d930924c037d41.jpg
PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on the challenges of managing a star-studded line-up at the French club as the Argentine has claimed that it is not just about handling the world's greatest players, but about keeping their families, supporters and media happy too.While the 49-year-old acknowledged that his job at the Parc des Princes wasn't easy, he was making constant changes to his style and adapting according to the demands of the situation at the French side.Pochettino emphasised that football was a team game where both the support staff, including the coach and the players have equal responsibilities and rights. But the manager had the difficult task of maintaining the optimum balance between them.So far the current season has been exceptional for the former Tottenham manager as not only he managed to lure six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi to the Paris-based club, but has also succeeded in keeping them on top of the table in Ligue 1.PSG are currently at the pinnacle of the charts in the French league with 34 points, followed by Lens at second place on 24 points.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090862188_8:0:2683:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_2c0c76ebfae3c05dde21f3fae00f9852.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, lionel messi, sputnik, sport, football, sport, psg, neymar, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, football, footballers, football team, players, kylian mbappe, lionel messi, mauricio pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Challenges of Managing 'World's Best Players' at Paris Saint-Germain

15:16 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 16:17 GMT 19.11.2021)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya / Go to the photo bankMauricio Pochettino during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between England's Tottenham Hotspur London and Russia's CSKA Moscow.
Mauricio Pochettino during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between England's Tottenham Hotspur London and Russia's CSKA Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino is part of an exclusive group of men who have first-hand experience of dealing with a bunch of superstar footballers. And the Argentine also knows the complications attached with managing the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, all too well.
PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on the challenges of managing a star-studded line-up at the French club as the Argentine has claimed that it is not just about handling the world's greatest players, but about keeping their families, supporters and media happy too.

"We can't forget that we have the best players in the world in our hands", Pochettino told French media on Friday. "But we also have their families, their media circles, their fans".

While the 49-year-old acknowledged that his job at the Parc des Princes wasn't easy, he was making constant changes to his style and adapting according to the demands of the situation at the French side.

"It's not easy. People talk about players not adapting, having problems, and suffering. But the other employees? They don't have problems?" he added.

Pochettino emphasised that football was a team game where both the support staff, including the coach and the players have equal responsibilities and rights. But the manager had the difficult task of maintaining the optimum balance between them.

"We have responsibilities, you have to find a balance and that applies to the players too. The players' environments often make them believe that they have rights but no responsibilities, and things start to go awry when there isn't that balance", Pochettino concluded.

So far the current season has been exceptional for the former Tottenham manager as not only he managed to lure six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi to the Paris-based club, but has also succeeded in keeping them on top of the table in Ligue 1.
PSG are currently at the pinnacle of the charts in the French league with 34 points, followed by Lens at second place on 24 points.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:16 GMTDoctor Soothes Fears For Queen’s Health After Monarch Is Pictured With Purple Hands
16:09 GMTHow Does British 'Mass Migration Crisis' Affect UK-France Relations and Counter-Terror Strategy?
15:54 GMTBerlin Should ‘Speed Up’ Certification of Nord Stream 2 to Avoid Higher Energy Prices: Trafigura CEO
15:50 GMTUS Special Forces Reportedly Train in Hawaii to Be Set for Possible Conflicts With Russia, China
15:16 GMTMauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Challenges of Managing 'World's Best Players' at Paris Saint-Germain
15:12 GMTJohnson's Tories Polling Two Points Ahead of Labour Despite Fortnight of Sleaze
14:47 GMTUS House Approves Biden's Sweeping Social, Climate Spending Bill
14:44 GMTBest Place to Watch Lunar Eclipse! Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Take Magnificent Moon Photos
14:42 GMTToo Sexy to be at Large? List of Raunchy Photoshoots in Russia That Backfired Immensely
14:28 GMTPresident by the Hour: Biden to Transfer Power to Vice-President Temporarily While Under Anaesthetic
14:26 GMTTankers With Venezuelan Petrochemicals Reportedly Enter US Despite Sanctions
14:08 GMT'How Injustice Can Be Defeated': UK MPs Hail India's Decision to Repeal 'Controversial' Farm Laws
14:04 GMTNever Say Shalom? Hamas Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Concert in Israel
13:36 GMTBiden to Undergo Routine Physical on Eve of Birthday Saturday, White House Says
13:29 GMTMcCarthy Makes Dems Delay Vote on Biden's $1.75 Trillion Plan in Record-Breaking House Speech
13:20 GMT'My Boo Loves Hot Sauce': Meghan Markle Takes Part in Ellen’s Weird Street Vendor Prank
12:47 GMTIsrael Reportedly Fed US 'Edited Intelligence' to Justify Downing Gaza Tower Hosting Media Outlets
12:33 GMTFast Rebound: Kim Kardashian Spotted on a Date Holding Hands With Pete Davidson - Photos
12:21 GMTUK Home Secretary Patel Says 'Acted to Proscribe Hamas in Its Entirety'
11:21 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Leads Chorus of Disapproval Over Modi's 'Shameful' Withdrawal of Farm Laws