Mauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Challenges of Managing 'World's Best Players' at Paris Saint-Germain

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on the challenges of managing a star-studded line-up at the French club as the Argentine has claimed that it is not just about handling the world's greatest players, but about keeping their families, supporters and media happy too.While the 49-year-old acknowledged that his job at the Parc des Princes wasn't easy, he was making constant changes to his style and adapting according to the demands of the situation at the French side.Pochettino emphasised that football was a team game where both the support staff, including the coach and the players have equal responsibilities and rights. But the manager had the difficult task of maintaining the optimum balance between them.So far the current season has been exceptional for the former Tottenham manager as not only he managed to lure six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi to the Paris-based club, but has also succeeded in keeping them on top of the table in Ligue 1.PSG are currently at the pinnacle of the charts in the French league with 34 points, followed by Lens at second place on 24 points.

