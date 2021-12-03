https://sputniknews.com/20211203/still-a-long-road-to-go-cristiano-ronaldo-sends-message-to-man-utd-supporters-after-arsenal-win-1091216195.html

'Still a Long Road to Go': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Man Utd Supporters After Arsenal Win

On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer ever to score 800 goals after scoring a brace in Manchester United's crucial 3-2 win over Arsenal... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Man United supporters after his dazzling show against Arsenal secured the team's first win in the Premier League after more than a month.After their 3-0 victory over Tottenham on 30 October, United had suffered back-to-back defeats against Pep Guardiola's Man City and the newly-promoted Watford before drawing 1-1 to table toppers Chelsea last Sunday.Ronaldo was instrumental in United's win over Arsenal as it was his sensational strike in the 52nd minute, which gave them the vital 2-1 lead. CR7's goal came after the former Real Madrid striker put a Marcus Rashford cross into the net.Subsequently, Ronaldo produced the winner from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, ending United's three game run of losses and draws since October.After their triumph against the Gunners, Ronaldo took to Instagram to thank United's fans for their support during tough times before declaring that it wasn't the "time to celebrate" as a lot of work needed to be done to reach the "destination". "Congrats to all my teammates, great spirit tonight! And a very special thank you to our supporters, we couldn’t have done it without you," he added.While Ronaldo's twin strikes extended his tally to 12 goals across all competitions for United after he rejoined the club in September, the result pushed his team to the seventh spot on the Premier League charts.With Thursday's win, the Red Devils now have 21 points, but are still behind Arsenal who are in fifth position with 23. On the other hand, Chelsea, City and Liverpool continue to occupy the top-3 spots with 33, 32 and 31 points respectively.

