'Still a Long Road to Go': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Man Utd Supporters After Arsenal Win
'Still a Long Road to Go': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Man Utd Supporters After Arsenal Win
On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer ever to score 800 goals after scoring a brace in Manchester United's crucial 3-2 win over Arsenal... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Man United supporters after his dazzling show against Arsenal secured the team's first win in the Premier League after more than a month.After their 3-0 victory over Tottenham on 30 October, United had suffered back-to-back defeats against Pep Guardiola's Man City and the newly-promoted Watford before drawing 1-1 to table toppers Chelsea last Sunday.Ronaldo was instrumental in United's win over Arsenal as it was his sensational strike in the 52nd minute, which gave them the vital 2-1 lead. CR7's goal came after the former Real Madrid striker put a Marcus Rashford cross into the net.Subsequently, Ronaldo produced the winner from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, ending United's three game run of losses and draws since October.After their triumph against the Gunners, Ronaldo took to Instagram to thank United's fans for their support during tough times before declaring that it wasn't the "time to celebrate" as a lot of work needed to be done to reach the "destination". "Congrats to all my teammates, great spirit tonight! And a very special thank you to our supporters, we couldn’t have done it without you," he added.While Ronaldo's twin strikes extended his tally to 12 goals across all competitions for United after he rejoined the club in September, the result pushed his team to the seventh spot on the Premier League charts.With Thursday's win, the Red Devils now have 21 points, but are still behind Arsenal who are in fifth position with 23. On the other hand, Chelsea, City and Liverpool continue to occupy the top-3 spots with 33, 32 and 31 points respectively.
football, football, sport, manchester united, arsenal, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, premier league, fans, sport, sport, victory, football fans, supporters, win, football club, football team, footballer, football legend, football star, triumph

'Still a Long Road to Go': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Man Utd Supporters After Arsenal Win

07:18 GMT 03.12.2021
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 2, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 2, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer ever to score 800 goals after scoring a brace in Manchester United's crucial 3-2 win over Arsenal. Despite the victory, the Portuguese maestro insisted that he had his eyes set on the next game as it was just the beginning of the Red Devils' renaissance.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Man United supporters after his dazzling show against Arsenal secured the team's first win in the Premier League after more than a month.
After their 3-0 victory over Tottenham on 30 October, United had suffered back-to-back defeats against Pep Guardiola's Man City and the newly-promoted Watford before drawing 1-1 to table toppers Chelsea last Sunday.
Ronaldo was instrumental in United's win over Arsenal as it was his sensational strike in the 52nd minute, which gave them the vital 2-1 lead. CR7's goal came after the former Real Madrid striker put a Marcus Rashford cross into the net.
Subsequently, Ronaldo produced the winner from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, ending United's three game run of losses and draws since October.
After their triumph against the Gunners, Ronaldo took to Instagram to thank United's fans for their support during tough times before declaring that it wasn't the "time to celebrate" as a lot of work needed to be done to reach the "destination".

"Our minds are already set on the next game, there's no time to celebrate! Today's win was very important to get back on track, but there's still a long road to go until we reach our destination…," the 36-year-old football mega star wrote on Instagram.

"Congrats to all my teammates, great spirit tonight! And a very special thank you to our supporters, we couldn’t have done it without you," he added.
While Ronaldo's twin strikes extended his tally to 12 goals across all competitions for United after he rejoined the club in September, the result pushed his team to the seventh spot on the Premier League charts.

With Thursday's win, the Red Devils now have 21 points, but are still behind Arsenal who are in fifth position with 23. On the other hand, Chelsea, City and Liverpool continue to occupy the top-3 spots with 33, 32 and 31 points respectively.
