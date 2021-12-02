Manchester United's Michael Carrick Steps Down as First Team Coach
23:00 GMT 02.12.2021 (Updated: 23:33 GMT 02.12.2021)
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLESoccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 2, 2021 Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick applauds fans after the match
Michael Carrick, Manchester United's caretaker manager, has decided to leave the club with his spell as the first team manager concluding. The club will install Ralf Rangnick as the first team manager on a six-month interim basis to see out the season.
Michael Carrick said of his decision to step down, "After a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club." He added, “I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan.”
No specifics have been given over Carrick's decision to leave the club. Some have speculated that his lineup decisions following United's pursuit of Ralf Rangnick were in fact dictated by the incoming manager.
Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United a legend. He played for the club from 2006 to 2018, made 464 appearances, and secured five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and a UEFA Champions League trophy.
Following his retirement, he joined Jose Mourinho's staff at United for the 2018-19 season. Mourinho was fired in December of 2018, but Carrick was retained by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer when he was appointed manager and served as an assistant coach through the Norwegian's tenure.
Following Solksjaer's dismissal, Carrick was handed the first-team job on a caretaker basis as United searched for an interim manager to finish the season.
On Monday, Ralf Rangnick was officially named United's interim manager. Due to a work visa problem, he has yet to hold a training with the club. However, Rangnick was spotted at Old Trafford watching United's 3-2 win over Arsenal.