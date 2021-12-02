https://sputniknews.com/20211202/manchester-uniteds-michael-carrick-steps-down-as-first-team-coach-1091212781.html

Manchester United's Michael Carrick Steps Down as First Team Coach

Michael Carrick, Manchester United's caretaker manager, has decided to leave the club with his spell as the first team manager concluding.

manchester united

michael carrick

No specifics have been given over Carrick's decision to leave the club. Some have speculated that his lineup decisions following United's pursuit of Ralf Rangnick were in fact dictated by the incoming manager. Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United a legend. He played for the club from 2006 to 2018, made 464 appearances, and secured five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and a UEFA Champions League trophy. Following his retirement, he joined Jose Mourinho's staff at United for the 2018-19 season. Mourinho was fired in December of 2018, but Carrick was retained by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer when he was appointed manager and served as an assistant coach through the Norwegian's tenure. Following Solksjaer's dismissal, Carrick was handed the first-team job on a caretaker basis as United searched for an interim manager to finish the season. On Monday, Ralf Rangnick was officially named United's interim manager. Due to a work visa problem, he has yet to hold a training with the club. However, Rangnick was spotted at Old Trafford watching United's 3-2 win over Arsenal.

