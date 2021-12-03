Registration was successful!
Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Each Charged With 4 Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The parents of accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the...
James and Jennifer Crumbley are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each due to their role in obtaining and being responsible for safely storing the firearm used in the shooting, McDonald announced.The 15-year old is being charged as an adult on 24 counts, including terrorism and murder, after killing four and injuring seven others with a semi-automatic handgun he purportedly obtained after his father purchased it for him just several days prior to the shooting.
How come some parents are so stupid?
Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Each Charged With 4 Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

17:28 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 17:38 GMT 03.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Eric Seals/USA TODAY NETWORKParents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, U.S. November 30, 2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The parents of accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said on Friday during a news conference.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each due to their role in obtaining and being responsible for safely storing the firearm used in the shooting, McDonald announced.
The 15-year old is being charged as an adult on 24 counts, including terrorism and murder, after killing four and injuring seven others with a semi-automatic handgun he purportedly obtained after his father purchased it for him just several days prior to the shooting.
