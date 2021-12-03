https://sputniknews.com/20211203/parents-of-suspected-michigan-school-shooter-each-charged-with-4-counts-of-involuntary-manslaughter-1091230613.html

Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Each Charged With 4 Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The parents of accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the... 03.12.2021, Sputnik International

James and Jennifer Crumbley are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each due to their role in obtaining and being responsible for safely storing the firearm used in the shooting, McDonald announced.The 15-year old is being charged as an adult on 24 counts, including terrorism and murder, after killing four and injuring seven others with a semi-automatic handgun he purportedly obtained after his father purchased it for him just several days prior to the shooting.

