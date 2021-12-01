https://sputniknews.com/20211201/chilling-footage-allegedly-shows-michigan-shooter-impersonating-officer-in-order-to-enter-classroom-1091159263.html

Chilling Footage Allegedly Shows Michigan Shooter Impersonating Officer in Order to Enter Classroom

Three people were killed and eight were injured in a school shooting in Oxford Township, Michigan, committed by a 15-year-old sophomore armed with a handgun... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International

A viral TikTok video captured terrified students at Oxford High School in Michigan escaping from a barricaded classroom, as they feared the shooter could be outside knocking on the door.As they were hiding on the floor behind desks at the time of the shooting, the kids were suddenly ordered to open the door by someone claiming to be a police officer.The confused students hesitated as they weren’t sure who was standing behind the door. One girl can be heard whispering: “We don’t know who that is.” One of the boys said to the man: “We’re not taking that risk right now.”Then the person outside the locked classroom tried again: “OK, well, just open the door, and look at my badge, bro.”The suspiciously casual language - not typical for an officer - frightened the students even more, and one of them concluded: “He said 'bro.' Red flag.”A knock at the door is then heard in the footage. The panicked students respond by opening a window in the classroom and flee, running across the school's courtyard.The police have not yet confirmed whether the person whose voice was heard in the video was the actual shooter.

