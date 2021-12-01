Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211201/chilling-footage-allegedly-shows-michigan-shooter-impersonating-officer-in-order-to-enter-classroom-1091159263.html
Chilling Footage Allegedly Shows Michigan Shooter Impersonating Officer in Order to Enter Classroom
Chilling Footage Allegedly Shows Michigan Shooter Impersonating Officer in Order to Enter Classroom
Three people were killed and eight were injured in a school shooting in Oxford Township, Michigan, committed by a 15-year-old sophomore armed with a handgun... 01.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-01T03:12+0000
2021-12-01T03:12+0000
us
michigan
students
mass shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091159433_0:324:2856:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_e8199e35ff45568acdbaaa55cfe95e6e.jpg
A viral TikTok video captured terrified students at Oxford High School in Michigan escaping from a barricaded classroom, as they feared the shooter could be outside knocking on the door.As they were hiding on the floor behind desks at the time of the shooting, the kids were suddenly ordered to open the door by someone claiming to be a police officer.The confused students hesitated as they weren’t sure who was standing behind the door. One girl can be heard whispering: “We don’t know who that is.” One of the boys said to the man: “We’re not taking that risk right now.”Then the person outside the locked classroom tried again: “OK, well, just open the door, and look at my badge, bro.”The suspiciously casual language - not typical for an officer - frightened the students even more, and one of them concluded: “He said 'bro.' Red flag.”A knock at the door is then heard in the footage. The panicked students respond by opening a window in the classroom and flee, running across the school's courtyard.The police have not yet confirmed whether the person whose voice was heard in the video was the actual shooter.
michigan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091159433_106:0:2835:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1c4359f34241488817a4abdd8759c54a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, michigan, students, mass shooting

Chilling Footage Allegedly Shows Michigan Shooter Impersonating Officer in Order to Enter Classroom

03:12 GMT 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / SETH HERALDEmergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly shooting where at least three were killed and six were wounded at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, U.S., November 30, 2021.
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly shooting where at least three were killed and six were wounded at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, U.S., November 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2021
© REUTERS / SETH HERALD
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Three people were killed and eight were injured in a school shooting in Oxford Township, Michigan, committed by a 15-year-old sophomore armed with a handgun. The shooter was arrested by local police.
A viral TikTok video captured terrified students at Oxford High School in Michigan escaping from a barricaded classroom, as they feared the shooter could be outside knocking on the door.
As they were hiding on the floor behind desks at the time of the shooting, the kids were suddenly ordered to open the door by someone claiming to be a police officer.
“Sheriff’s office. It’s safe to come out,” the voice said.
The confused students hesitated as they weren’t sure who was standing behind the door. One girl can be heard whispering: “We don’t know who that is.” One of the boys said to the man: “We’re not taking that risk right now.”
Then the person outside the locked classroom tried again: “OK, well, just open the door, and look at my badge, bro.”
The suspiciously casual language - not typical for an officer - frightened the students even more, and one of them concluded: “He said 'bro.' Red flag.”
A knock at the door is then heard in the footage. The panicked students respond by opening a window in the classroom and flee, running across the school's courtyard.
The police have not yet confirmed whether the person whose voice was heard in the video was the actual shooter.
000120
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:12 GMTChilling Footage Allegedly Shows Michigan Shooter Impersonating Officer in Order to Enter Classroom
02:46 GMTJussie Smollet Was Reportedly Caught on Video Rehearsing Alleged Attack, Prosecutors Claim
01:49 GMTMajor Fashion Brands May Have Ties to Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest, Research Suggests
01:06 GMTMusk Tells SpaceX Team Company Is on Verge of Bankruptcy Amid Troubled Engine Production - Report
01:02 GMTLeftist Castro’s Victory in Honduras Vote Spells End of US-Backed ‘Narco-Politics, Neoliberalism’
00:04 GMTPentagon Withholding Pay to National Guardsmen Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
YesterdayNorth Korea Decries AUKUS For Being US 'Tool’ That Threatens Nuclear War - Report
YesterdayCNN Host Chris Cuomo 'Suspended Indefinitely' Over Coverage of Accusations Against Brother Andrew
YesterdayJudge Halts Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers Nationwide
YesterdayBradley Cooper Says He Could've Been Stabbed on NYC Subway While Picking Daughter Up From School
YesterdayBest Way to Fight Inflation Is by Killing Democrats' Massive Social Spending Bill, McConnell Says
YesterdayMoscow Ranks First Among Top 3 Cities in Terms of Innovations Against COVID-19
YesterdayJosephine Baker Becomes First Black Woman Honored at Pantheon in Paris
Yesterday‘Difficult’ to Tell if Omicron Coronavirus Variant More Transmissible Than Delta, Fauci Says
YesterdayUS Senators Urge Biden Administration to Toughen Response to Incidents in Space
YesterdayPandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High, UN Says
YesterdayWashington Sanctions Nine Cuban Officials for ‘Attempts to Silence’ US-Backed November 15 Protests
YesterdayQueen Elizabeth Hasn't Given up on Fine Wine Despite Alleged Health Concerns - Report
YesterdayKentucky Journalist Elle Smith Wins Miss USA 2021 Pageant
YesterdayTwitter Bans Unconsented Sharing of Photos, Videos