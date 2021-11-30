Multiple Victims in US School Shooting Near Detroit, Suspect in Custody, Sheriff’s Office Says

"We responded to an active shooter at Oxford Township at 12:55pm today… We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun. We do not believe there are any other at this time," the statement said.The scene is still active as multiple police and medical units work on responding to the incident, the statement added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The suspect in a shooting at a high school near Detroit that resulted in multiple victims is currently in police custody, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday in a statement.
“There are multiple victims (4-6). No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time. News media can stage in the parking lot across the street from the Meijer next to McDonald’s at 655 N. Lapeer Rd. We will do a briefing at that location shortly.” 3/