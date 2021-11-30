https://sputniknews.com/20211130/multiple-victims-in-us-school-shooting-near-detroit-suspect-in-custody-sheriffs-office-says-1091152934.html

Multiple Victims in US School Shooting Near Detroit, Suspect in Custody, Sheriff’s Office Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The suspect in a shooting at a high school near Detroit that resulted in multiple victims is currently in police custody, the Oakland...

"We responded to an active shooter at Oxford Township at 12:55pm today… We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun. We do not believe there are any other at this time," the statement said.The scene is still active as multiple police and medical units work on responding to the incident, the statement added.

