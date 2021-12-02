https://sputniknews.com/20211202/why-has-michigan-school-shooter-been-charged-with-terrorism-1091207467.html

Why Has Michigan School Shooter Been Charged With Terrorism?

The teenage perpetrator behind Tuesday's shooting in Oxford High School, who was identified as Ethan Crumbley, has been charged with one particular count that's not typical for a school shooting – terrorism.Despite his young age, the shooter is to be tried as an adult. Besides the terrorism charges, he faces four first-degree murder counts, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 firearm possession counts. Should he be convicted on his counts, the teenager faces a life behind bars.But why exactly has he been charged with terrorism causing death – an accusation dubbed even by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald as "not a usual" one?Michigan Laws on TerrorismAccording to the prosecutors, the terrorism count was rolled out to address "all the children who ran screaming" and were "hiding under desks," who, despite not being shot, are still "victimised" by what happened.The Wolverine state offers a broader definition of terrorism when it comes to anti-terrorism laws, viewing it as a "willful and deliberate act" that complies with the following three conditions:It is the third clause that is invoked in the case of the Oxford High School shooting, with the criminal complaint filed against the shooter saying that he committed his act against the Oxford High School community.The teenager pled not guilty to the counts of terrorism and murder. Were School Shooters Charged With Terrorism Before?Yes, but such occasions are still rare. Typically, such charges come after people make bomb threats. However, there are some cases of those involved in school violence facing terrorism charges.One of such incidents took place in 2018: a Florida student who shot through a door, wounding another student, was accused of terrorism along with murder. He pleaded no contest to the charges.Even earlier, in 2005, a Michigan student was accused of plotting a massacre at Macomb County high school. He was convicted, marking one of the first cases when anti-terrorism laws were applied to threats of school violence.What to Expect From Oxford High School Case Now?Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard voiced his "100 percent" support for the terrorism charges that the teen shooter is facing.Prosecutor McDonald appears to share the sentiment.The 15-year-old may not be the only one to be held accountable, as reports the prosecutors are mulling charging his parents. Aside from the suggestion that the teenager used a handgun that had been bought by his father, reports emerged saying that James and Jennifer Crumbley, the shooter's parents, had a meeting with the school administration just hours before the fatal shooting.The reported meeting appeared to have been related to the teen's behaviour in the classroom, and it is now a part of the investigation.

