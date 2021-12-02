https://sputniknews.com/20211202/ethiopian-army-recaptures-historic-lalibela-eight-other-towns-in-counteroffensive-against-tplf-1091186253.html

Ethiopian Army Recaptures Historic Lalibela, Eight Other Towns in Counteroffensive Against TPLF

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) said on Wednesday it had recaptured more than eight towns from the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF)... 02.12.2021

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office announced on Wednesday that Lalibela had been liberated, as well as several other towns in Amhara state, including Shewa Robit, the latter of which reversed an attempted drive on Addis Ababa by the TPLF last month.The capture of Lalibela is also notable because of its great historic value: the city was reportedly intended to serve as a “new Jerusalem” by a Zagwe emperor named Gebre Meskel after the Ayyubid Egyptians captured the City of David in 1187. Its churches are hewn from living rock and it’s regarded as one of the holiest Christian sites in Ethiopia, as well as being designated a UN World Heritage Site.The gains follow others made earlier this week in eastern Afar region, where the ENDF blocked the TPLF’s eastward advance by recapturing several important towns, including Chifra, Kasagita, Burka, and Bati, Sputnik reported.The TPLF launched its offensive into Afar and Amhara states in July after pushing ENDF forces out of the northernmost Tigray state itself. The fighting in Tigray started in November 2020 when Abiy’s government declared elections held in spite of a Covid-induced suspension to be illegal and the TPLF launched a sneak-attack on ENDF forces stationed there, seizing equipment and putting government forces on their heels. Neighboring Eritrea soon joined the conflict on Abiy’s side and continues to occupy part of northern Tigray.The US, for whom the TPLF served as a major military partner in Africa, has called for a ceasefire and sanctioned both Eritrea and Ethiopia for supposedly prolonging the conflict. However, secretly recorded video revealed last week that at the same time as the US was calling for peace, its diplomats were meeting with TPLF leaders behind closed doors where they praised the TPLF’s military gains and spoke of a post-Abiy “transition government.”A political movement among the Ethiopian and Eritrean diaspora has staged worldwide protests in recent weeks under the #NoMore hashtag campaign calling for an end to US intervention in the Horn of Africa and to misreporting of facts about the conflict in western media, which they say presents a one-sided view of the conflict that demonizes Abiy’s government while ignoring the long history of human rights abuses by the TPLF.However, Wang also called for dialogue, a truce, and a political solution to the crisis and pledged China’s support for restoring peace under the premise of respect for Ethiopia's sovereignty, according to CGTN.The conflict has created a massive humanitarian crisis, with more than 70,000 people fleeing across the border into neighboring Sudan and an estimated 4 million more internally displaced, according to United Nations data. There is no reliable death toll for the conflict.

