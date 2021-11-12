Registration was successful!
US Treasury Sanctions Eritrean Defense Officials Over Involvement in Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray
US Treasury Sanctions Eritrean Defense Officials Over Involvement in Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray
The US Treasury announced new sanctions on Friday targeting several figures and institutions in Eritrea's defense sphere over the country's continued... 12.11.2021, Sputnik International
ethiopia
eritrea
us sanctions
The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions on "Eritrean actors that have contributed to the crisis and conflict, which have undermined the stability and integrity of the Ethiopian state." The sanctions target four organizations and two individuals.The sanctioned entities are the Eritrean Defense Force (EDF), the People's Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) party, the Hidri Trust holding company, and the Red Sea Trading Corporation (RSTC). The sanctioned persons are Abraha Kassa Nemariam, head of the Eritrean National Security Office, and Hagos Ghebrehiwet W Kidan, CEO of the RSTC and an economic adviser to the PFDJ."As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the persons named above that are in the United States, or in the possession or control of US persons, are blocked and must be reported to OFAC," the release explains. As justification for the sanctions, the Treasury cites Executive Order 14046, issued by US President Joe Biden on September 17, 2021. The order authorizes US sanctions against individuals or groups deemed to "threaten the peace, security, or stability of Ethiopia, or that have the purpose or effect of expanding or extending the crisis in northern Ethiopia or obstructing a ceasefire or a peace process," among other reasons, such as "obstructing" delivery of humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia, the targeting of civilians, UN or African Union officials, and the sweepingly broad "actions or policies that undermine democratic processes or institutions in Ethiopia" and "actions or policies that undermine the territorial integrity of Ethiopia."
ethiopia
eritrea
US Treasury Sanctions Eritrean Defense Officials Over Involvement in Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray

17:23 GMT 12.11.2021
Morgan Artyukhina
The US Treasury announced new sanctions on Friday targeting several figures and institutions in Eritrea's defense sphere over the country's continued involvement in the conflict across the border in Ethiopia's Tigray Region.
The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions on "Eritrean actors that have contributed to the crisis and conflict, which have undermined the stability and integrity of the Ethiopian state." The sanctions target four organizations and two individuals.
The sanctioned entities are the Eritrean Defense Force (EDF), the People's Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) party, the Hidri Trust holding company, and the Red Sea Trading Corporation (RSTC). The sanctioned persons are Abraha Kassa Nemariam, head of the Eritrean National Security Office, and Hagos Ghebrehiwet W Kidan, CEO of the RSTC and an economic adviser to the PFDJ.
"As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the persons named above that are in the United States, or in the possession or control of US persons, are blocked and must be reported to OFAC," the release explains.
As justification for the sanctions, the Treasury cites Executive Order 14046, issued by US President Joe Biden on September 17, 2021. The order authorizes US sanctions against individuals or groups deemed to "threaten the peace, security, or stability of Ethiopia, or that have the purpose or effect of expanding or extending the crisis in northern Ethiopia or obstructing a ceasefire or a peace process," among other reasons, such as "obstructing" delivery of humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia, the targeting of civilians, UN or African Union officials, and the sweepingly broad "actions or policies that undermine democratic processes or institutions in Ethiopia" and "actions or policies that undermine the territorial integrity of Ethiopia."
DuvalKingpin63
