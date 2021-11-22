https://sputniknews.com/20211122/ethiopian-pm-abiy-says-will-lead-army-in-anti-tplf-struggle-from-the-battlefront-1090937231.html

Ethiopian PM Abiy Says Will Lead Army in Anti-TPLF Struggle 'From the Battlefront'

In a Monday statement, the Ethiopian head of government said he would "lead the fight from tomorrow onwards," calling on all Ethiopians to unite in defense of their country and on all Black people across the world to defend Ethiopia in the spirit of pan-Africanism.“We are now in the final stages of saving Ethiopia,” he added. “Our enemies are attacking us on the outside and on the inside … This is the struggle of all Black people. It is a conspiracy to humiliate Black people and subdue Ethiopia in a new colonial yoke.”Abiy's government in Addis Ababa has faced down a renewed threat by the TPLF for nearly a year after the group revolted against his government in response to reforms that weakened its once-domineering power over Ethiopian affairs. In recent months, the TPLF has launched new operations outside of Tigray state into neighboring Afar and Amhara states, repudiating a unilateral ceasefire by the Ethiopian government.The TPLF has claimed it has widespread support and openly threatened to march on the capital, although it's unclear if the rebel group has the power to do so and Abiy's government has sought to dissuade fears that Addis Ababa is in danger. Critics have also said the TPLF's claims of support are overstated.In May, the Ethiopian parliament categorized the TPLF as a terrorist organization.Abiy came to power in 2018 amid a wave of discontent with the TPLF-dominated government, and under his tenure political reforms have attempted to undo much of the federative structure the TPLF used to control the country's other ethnicities. He was given a Nobel Peace Prize for signing a peace treaty with Eritrea, ending a 20-year war that killed more than 120,000 people.On Monday, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman returned to Washington after traveling to Addis Ababa over the weekend to meet with Ethiopian officials and representatives from the African Union, which is also headquartered in the city.The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also issued a warning to pilots that there is a risk of encountering anti-aircraft fire over Ethiopia, something the government has disputed. The FAA said there is “no indication of an intent to threaten civil aviation." Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest air carrier, is headquartered at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.The conflict has created a massive humanitarian crisis, with more than 70,000 people fleeing across the border into neighboring Sudan and an estimated 4 million more internally displaced, according to United Nations data. There is no reliable death toll for the conflict.

