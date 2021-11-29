https://sputniknews.com/20211129/photos-ethiopian-army-recaptures-strategically-important-town-of-chifra-on-edge-of-tigray-state-1091119729.html

Photos: Ethiopian Army Recaptures Strategically Important Town of Chifra, on Edge of Tigray State

Photos: Ethiopian Army Recaptures Strategically Important Town of Chifra, on Edge of Tigray State

Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) have recaptured the town of Chifra from the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), state media reported on Sunday... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T19:58+0000

2021-11-29T19:58+0000

2021-11-29T19:58+0000

ethiopia

counter-offensive

africa

tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091119704_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1cfdc5371782a4d5e3df656e6caa7b2a.jpg

A tweet by the state-owned network Fana Broadcasting on Sunday showed the Ethiopian national flag and the flag of Afar state flying above the town, noting that Afar Special Forces helped with its capture.Other photos showed some of the results of the battle, including several wrecked Soviet-built T-62 tanks and Zu-23 anti-aircraft cannons used by Tigrayan forces.He arrived on the front last week after pledging to take personal control over the struggle against the TPLF and its allies after they captured the town of Debre Sina, just 190 kilometers from the capital of Addis Ababa.The victory means the TPLF has been almost totally pushed out of the lowlands and the path of advance eastward toward Mile, which sits on the A1 highway toward Djibouti and which the TPLF has been trying to press toward for weeks, is now blocked. The TPLF has also encountered stiff resistance by the ENDF and Afari forces east of Bati, to the south of Chifra, blocking its advance on Mile from the southwest.According to local media, the TPLF, which is composed of mostly Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, pillaged mosques in Chifra and other towns in Muslim-majority Afar. Qafar Media shared images of a charred library and mosque, including burned Qurans, which they said were torched by the Tigrayan forces.A Rebellion With US SupportThe TPLF, which also calls itself the Tigrayan Defense Forces (TDF), launched an uprising against Abiy’s government in November 2020, attacking ENDF forces in the northern Tigray state after Tigrayan elections held in spite of a nationwide postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic were declared illegal. Although the ENDF made quick gains into Tigray, the TPLF regrouped in the countryside and drove them out of Tigray before launching their own offensive into neighboring Afar and Amhara regions in July.The present conflict has created a massive humanitarian crisis, with more than 70,000 people fleeing across the border into neighboring Sudan and an estimated 4 million more internally displaced, according to United Nations data. There is no reliable death toll for the conflict. Tigrayans have alleged Abiy’s government has orchestrated a genocide in Tigray, which have been widely echoed in Western media. However, while the UN Human Rights Office and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission documented human rights abuses by all sides in the conflict, their report published earlier this month found no evidence of a genocide.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported earlier this month that hundreds of aid trucks were stuck in Semera, the capital of Afar, unable to proceed to the Tigray capital of Mek’ele due to airstrikes. The UN has said the TPLF is the primary cause, as does the government, while the TPLF blames the government. However, the office says that as of November 24, flights to Mek’ele have resumed.

ethiopia

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

ethiopia, counter-offensive, africa, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)